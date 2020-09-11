Lincoln council takes another step toward sale of old high school building

LINCOLN -- In a brief meeting, the Lincoln City Council approved one of the last steps in the sale of the old Lincoln High School building.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the council approved a measure declaring the site surplus and therefore able to be sold.
The sale of the site to the Lathan Company was approved by the Talladega County Board of Education in June, but that appears to have not been the final step in the process.
Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson said the city held the deed for the property, and the city does in fact use several buildings that were once part of the old school, but that deed had certain restrictions.
He said one of those restrictions was the city could not sell the property. With the site being declared surplus, Watson said it will revert back to the school board and allow for the sale of the site to close.
The city has given its support to the sale and last month began negotiations with the Lathan Company for incentives to bring a 43-bed assisted living facility to Lincoln under the name Carillon Oaks Lincoln.
Watson has said previously the plan is to restore the existing structure into a new-like condition to keep the historic quality of the building. The interior will be converted into an assisted living center, which will specialize in memory care. Watson said a new building would also be built on the site.
The center is expected to bring 65 new jobs to the area and create a capital investment worth more than $8.6 million.
Watson said this facility would not affect the senior center, which operates out of the old cafeteria, the Lincoln Food Pantry, or the old gym, which is also used by the city as a community center.
He said it would, however, require Lincoln Head Start, the Boys and Girls Club and The Rock to be moved to different facilities. He said Head Start is looking at plans for a new building, though no location has been finalized, while the Boys and Girls Club and The Rock remain up in the air.