Lincoln council tables Boys and Girls Club lease agreement

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln City Council has tabled a lease agreement with the Lincoln Boys and Girls Club for space in the municipality’s community center.
The contract was brought up for a vote during the council’s regular meeting Nov. 24, but Councilman Brandon Tate abstained and Councilman Joey Callahan felt there should be some discussion and said he would have to vote “no” due to wanting more time to look over the contract.
“It's hard for me to vote on something that I know nothing about,” Callahan said, adding he didn't feel anyone was at fault, but a meeting was not the best time for him to be looking over a contract.
Tate said he had issues with the contract as it was originally proposed. Tate mentioned he specifically felt there was no language that penalized a breach of contract.
Councilman Billy Pearson pointed out the contract was written by the city attorney and was likely the same as agreements the municipality has with other organizations such as the food pantry.
Callahan said just because the city has used the contract before does not mean it shouldn't look at it more critically.
Councilwoman Sadie Britt said Callahan had been supportive of giving the Boys and Girls club space since October, when the organization brought the issue to the council.
Callahan said he was still committed to helping the organization but generally wanted the city to hold tenants more accountable.
Mayor Lew Watson at this time asked that motions on the items be withdrawn, which Pearson and Callahan did. Watson said the issue will be carried over to the council’s next meeting.
Due to the discussion on the issue, City Code Enforcement Officer Adam Thrasher asked if he should hold off on the installation of a fire alarm system for the space while the council decided on the contract. Thrasher said the work will cost the city $7,000 and was set to be done to allow for the Club to use the space.
Tate said he had no issue with going ahead with the work, as his issues were simply with adding some language to the contract; the rest of the council agreed to move ahead with the fire alarm installation.
“Basically, there is no way to enforce the lease or no penalty for them if they don't execute their half,” Tate explained after the meeting. He said he wanted to make it clear he supports moving forward; he just wants that language added.
In other matters, council:
Approved an ordinance that makes changes to the rules of procedure for the council. Watson said the change is to the time of City Council meetings. The first meeting each month will take place on the second Tuesday of the month at 8:30 a.m., while the second will take place on the fourth Tuesday at 6 p.m.;
Approved issuing a retail beer and retail table wine license to NRS LLC, doing business as Lincoln Mobile at 75304 Alabama Highway 77; and
Approved issuing a retail liquor license to NRS LLC, doing business as Its Time Liquor Store at 75304 Alabama Highway 77.