LINCOLN -- The council passed a resolution Tuesday night, committing its support to the 2020 Census Partnership.
The council unanimously approved the resolution after Sherri Nielson, a partnership specialist with the Atlanta Regional Census Center, spoke to the council about the importance of having an accurate census count.
“We have to live with it for the next 10 years,” Nielson said.
She told the council the U.S. Census Bureau was trying to offer surveys online for people to fill out by March 2020, making it more convenient for people to fill out.
She said the survey has less than 10 questions, and people can complete it in less than 10 minutes.
Nielson said the census is used to not only determine representation in Washington, but also the amount of federal dollars the city could receive for projects.
She said Lincoln did a good job getting people to fill out their census forms 10 years ago.
Nielson said about 75 percent of the residents in Lincoln filled out a census form, which was above the national average.
“I had a lot of good help last time and I think I will have a lot of good help this year,” Mayor Lew Watson said.
Nielson said only 71 percent of Talladega County residents completed the 2000 census form.
She said people looking for work can apply to be a census taker online at 2020census.gov/jobs.
Neilson said the U.S. Constitution mandates everyone in the country be counted every 10 years.
In other matters Tuesday night, the council:
Approved an off-premise beer and wine license for Central Alabama LLC at 75304 Ala. 77;
Approved a restaurant retail liquor license for Mangos Cantina and Grill LLC at 121 Magnolia St;
Approved purchasing Delta Business License software and Delta Sales Tax software for $9,568;
Declared a nuisance abatement for property at 430 Eureka Road, 373 Albert Road, 145 Whispering Oaks and 430 Eureka Road; and
Declared city property, including some older model police vehicles, as surplus so the items can be sold.