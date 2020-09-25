Lincoln council OKs topological survey for Veterans Park project

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln City Council approved an additional topological survey for the Veterans Park site.
During a brief meeting Tuesday, the council OK’d a $2,500 amendment to a contract with Gonzalez-Strength & Associates, Inc for a topological survey for the site of the future park.
Gonzalez-Strength & Associates was previously contracted to handle engineering services for the project.
Mayor Lew Watson said he was not sure how this survey, which the city had not originally expected to need, will affect the overall timeline for the development of the park.
Watson several surveys of other types were already done on the property before entering into the engineering contract.
The 190-acre park will be off Stemley Road, a section of Lincoln that lacks a park.
Watson previously said the park is expected to include multiple sports fields, walking tracks and other amenities.
The park is being constructed according to a master plan, with the intention of being built in phases, with the council approving each phase separately.
In April, Watson said the first phase of the project originally would not have featured a walking trail and playground, but they have since been added. Watson said it is even possible for some sports fields to be included in the first phase, but that will depend on how the bids for the project play out.
One big addition the park will bring to the city is several soccer fields and other multi-use fields.
The city only has soccer fields at the Lincoln Sports Complex on Holly Hills Road.
The Veterans Park is one of many park projects that the city is working on.
In June, the municipality broke ground on Lincoln Landing, a boat launch and fishing tournament site that will allow for year-round boating and fishing.
During the council July 27 meeting, the city approved the receipt of nearly $8 million from the sale of bonds to use for park projects. The funds were validated specifically for the Veterans Park and Lincoln Landing Projects, with plans to also use portions of the money for work on the Pike Park project on Rushing Springs Road as well as upgrades to Moseley Park.
The upgrades to Moseley began last month with the installation of a beach volleyball court, which Parks and Recreation Director Roben Duncan said was the first of several upgrades that include a new bathroom, a foot shower and new pavilions.