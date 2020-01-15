Lincoln council OKs moving forward with new zoning ordinance

LINCOLN -- The City Council is moving forward with creating a new zoning ordinance.
The council voted unanimously during its meeting Tuesday night to authorize Mayor Lew Watson to execute a contract with the East Alabama Regional Planning Commission. The contract will cost the city $20,000, which will cover preparations for a new zoning ordinance and zoning map.
The decision comes following a heated discussion last month.
During the council’s Dec 10 meeting, Councilman Joey Callahan suggested the move and was met with debate from the rest of the council. Watson and Callahan both argued at the time for throwing out the old ordinance, which was adopted in 2015 by a former council and mayor.
During that meeting, council members Jennie Jones and Sadie Britt argued the old ordinance could instead by amended to be more fitting for city needs, and that doing so would take less time than creating a new ordinance.
No council member was in favor of keeping the ordinance at the December meeting. The next day, Dec 11, Watson told The Daily Home the council had come to an agreement on the matter, saying, “I have had some emails this morning and I think everybody is on board to fix this.”
There was no discussion prior to the passing of the authorization on Tuesday.
In other matters, the council:
Held a public hearing on a public nuisance on property on Quail Ridge Road. No one spoke and no action was taken on the property;
Reappointed Judy Sanders to the Lincoln Industrial Development Board for a term lasting until July 31, 2024;
Appointed Gabriel Hackney to the Lincoln Industrial Development Board for a term lasting until July 31, 2022; and
Thanked city employees for work in providing shelter during the recent storms and announced the council will open bids for a storm shelter later this month.
In his comments, the mayor:
Proclaimed January to be Human Trafficking Awareness Month for the city; and
Said the city would be working with the county attorney to resolve an issue with a septage spray site near Lincoln Park.
In council comments:
Callahan addressed an issue involving a subdivision on Magnolia Street. Those responsible have not built a planned retention pond, causing water to build up on the street and in residents’ yards. Callahan asked the council discuss action.