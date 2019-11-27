LINCOLN -- The Lincoln City Council has approved a change order of $28,000 to add a new city logo to the 500,000 gallon water tank near Interstate 20.
The logo, which features “LINCOLN” in black as well as a bass jumping over the logo, is meant to advertise the new bass tournament site the city is planning. The change order also includes minor repair work still needed for the tank.
The change order brings the cost of work on water tanks to $340,500, when combined with the initial contract with U.S. Tank Inc. for $312,500.
This deal included painting the 500,000 gallon tank. Initially, it was unclear what color the tank would be painted, but it has been repainted white over the last few months. The contract also included another 200,000 gallon tank that required resurfacing.
The tournament site the new logo advertises is still in the planning stages, but it will include a six-boat launch as well as piers that can accommodate up to 25 boats.
“We really want it to be a commercial draw for the community,” Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson said of the site.
It is part of a larger improvement plan for the city. That plan also includes a new park on Stemley Road and the widening of Magnolia Street South.
In other matters, the council:
Approved an ordinance to annex property owned by Big Mitten Associates Inc. on Claude Lane;
Approved a restaurant retail liquor license for Benny F. Greer of Halftime Sports Grill;
Approved an archaeological assessment of the proposed park site on Stemley Road for $14,255.34; and
Agreed to provide pipe to Johnny Webster for work filling in a city-owned drainage ditch near his property.