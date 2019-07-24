LINCOLN -- The Lincoln council unanimously passed an ordinance Tuesday night setting uniform hourly charges for city equipment used in the abatement of nuisances.
The ordinance includes brush trucks, dump trucks, skid steers, excavators, tractors, flatbed trucks, mowers, equipment trailers, pickup trucks, small engines and mower trailers, which are commonly used in the cleanup of properties the city declares a nuisance.
“The above schedule of equipment costs shall be in addition to all other costs incurred by the city of Lincoln in the abatement of nuisances, including, but not limited to, postage expense, preparation and posting of notices of abatement of a nuisance, legal fees and labor costs, as the City Council may assess,” the ordinance states.
The highest hourly fee for equipment used in the abatement of a nuisance is for a brush truck, which is set at $161.89 per hour.
Depending on the size, the hourly rate for a dump truck used in the cleanup of a nuisance ranges from $48.90-$75.50. There is also a charge for per load for the use of brush trucks and dump trucks, $100 and $200 per load, respectively.
The hourly rate for the use of an excavator is $34, while the use of a tractor is $24.31 an hour.
Hourly charges for small equipment, like a flatbed truck, mower, equipment trailer, pickup truck, small engine equipment and mower trailer range from $3.10 per hour to $20.60 per hour.
The ordinance states the minimum time charge for all assessments is one hour.
The city has a separate ordinance that outlines the municipality’s ability to declare property a nuisance and to move forward with the remedy when a property owner fails to abate the nuisance.
In other matters Tuesday, the council:
Approved rezoning a portion of Gene S. Sharp’s property at 567 Patton Chapel Road from RE, Residential Estate, to RS-2, Residential Single Family;
Authorized the mayor to execute a settlement agreement involving a zoning issue with Midwest Sporting Supplies – Southeast LLC; and
Authorized the mayor to sign a grant application for the funding of an industrial access road into the Lincoln Industrial Park.