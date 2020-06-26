Lincoln council OKs contract for new sewer lift station

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln City Council has approved a contract for a new sewer lift station on McCaig Road.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the council approved a bid for $679,844 for sewer improvements on McCaig Road from R&R Contractors.
Mayor Lew Watson said the project was a part of a Community Block Development Grant the city has used before in the area. The project will involve putting a new lift station between the Lincoln Industrial Park and Stemley Road.
Watson said while this will increase sewer efficiency for the industrial park and Lohr specifically, it will also benefit many residents of the area.
“It actually has a much larger effect on the system than just Lohr,” Watson said. “This will have a positive effect on everything west and south of McCaig Road.”
He said as it stands, the existing sewer system puts a lot of strain on a single lift station, causing pressure issues for that section of the system.
Watson explained that currently, the lift station at Lincoln Harbor pumps sewage all the way to the wastewater treatment plant on Blue Springs Road.
This new station will be between those points, putting less strain on the system in the area by reducing the distance covered by one pump.
One step remains in awarding the bid, however. In the resolution passed by the council, the bid was made contingent on R&R registering with the website www.sam.gov.
LIncoln City Clerk Laura Carmack explained registering for that website is required to do business with government entities generally. She said it is simply the system the federal government uses to reward management, and the city is also registered in the system.
Watson said the system has operated for several years, and he was personally surprised R&R wasn't already registered.
In other matters, the council:
Approved a correction to the minutes of the June 9 meeting to reflect that council member Sherry Barnhart made the motion to approve the minutes of the May 28 meeting;
Approved a bid from Webb Concrete of $408,968.76 for lumber materials for the boardwalk at Lincoln’s Landing;
Approved a resolution naming the city clerk the city election manger for municipal elections this year;
Approved a resolution naming the city clerk the absentee election manager with a compensation of $50 per day for each day related work takes place;
Approved an application for a Transportation Alternative Program grant to add more sidewalks to Highway 78 and Magnolia Street; and
Approved weeds and grass nuisance abatements for properties on College Avenue and Riverbend Lane.