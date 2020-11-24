Lincoln council OKs concrete deal for bass tourney site

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln City Council has approved a bid for the concrete package for the municipality’s new bass tournament site.
During a called meeting Friday, the council awarded the bid to Gillespie Construction LLC for $819,234.
Johnny Ray, representing America’s Best Concrete Construction, asked the council for permission to address the matter before it voted to award the bid, but permission was not given.
The project had been bid previously and awarded to America’s Best Concrete Construction in July, but Mayor Lew Watson said it was then discovered the company did not have proper license for the project. Watson said the city decided to then cancel the bid for the project and rebid it.
Watson said America’s Best did get proper licenses to complete the project but did not submit a new bid.
Watson said America’s Best does have materials on the site from the original bid, which the city has offered to pay for. He said the city had yet to receive an invoice for those materials as of Friday.
“We don't want them to lose anything, they’re local folks,” Watson said.
The city broke ground on the Lincoln’s Landing bass tournament site and park in June. Watson previously said the park has been a priority of his administration since 2016.
The location will include a boat launch that can be used year round, fishing piers, recreation areas and a pavilion that will serve as a weigh-in station and event space.
Watson has said the site could bring millions into the area each year once it opens.