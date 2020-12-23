Lincoln council OKs changes to city's sales, use tax ordinance

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln City Council approved a change to the municipality’s sales and use tax.
During its final meeting of the calendar year, the council approved the measure, which Mayor Lew Watson said was to correct some omissions found in the original ordinance.
Councilman Joey Callahan asked for an explanation of the changes. City Clerk Laura Carmack said while the council has previously approved a sales and use tax ordinance, a section had been left out.
“When we adopted, by error, we left out the use tax portion, and the [Alabama] Department of Revenue caught it, and they need it corrected by Dec 30,” she said.
After this explanation, Councilwoman Jennie Jones motioned to accept the first reading of the ordinance. When asked, during discussion, if Callahan had any more questions about the ordinance, he said he did not.
The council approved the first reading and passed the ordinance after suspending the rules to allow its immediate consideration.
After the meeting, Watson said beyond including the missing section, there was no substantive change to the ordinance. He said he was not sure how the omission took place, explaining that a draft ordinance is usually supplied by the Department of Revenue.
He said either the section was not in the draft or a mix-up occurred before the council passed the ordinance a few months ago.
“Somehow or another, that section didn't get included,” Watson said. “It was just an oversight in that part of the ordinance.”
Watson said the council originally passed a new sales and use tax ordinance several months ago in order to have the city begin collecting taxes instead of the state.
The council also took time in the meeting to set several goals for the coming year. Callahan specifically asked that the city work towards getting a unified employee policy and clear job descriptions in place by the end of January.