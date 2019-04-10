LINCOLN -- Members of the Lincoln City Council on Tuesday approved an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for the installation of a new traffic signal at the intersection of Alabama Highway 77 and Magnolia Street, and the upgrade of traffic signal equipment at the intersection of Alabama 4/U.S. 78 and Magnolia Street.
“This is part of our Magnolia Street improvement project with ALDOT,” Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson said. “The project will cost about $1 million, with ALDOT funding roughly $900,000 of the costs.”
Watson said the new traffic signal is something the community has continuously expressed is needed.
“That intersection is dangerous,” he said. “We have already suffered one fatality there. We hope this will help make the area safer and for traffic to flow better.”
Watson said the improvement project also includes an upgrade to traffic signal equipment at the surrounding intersections to reflect the change of the new signal.
Additionally, the construction will include widening portions of the road between Highway 77 and U.S. 78, Watson said.
“Work will also be done to add another left turn lane to get on to Highway 78,” he said. “This will make traffic go much faster and smoother.”
Watson added ALDOT is expected to let the project for bid by July.
“We don’t have an official timetable from ALDOT yet, but we are looking forward to making these improvements.”
In other business, the council:
Approved a right-of-way easement with Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative for electrical service to Lincoln Industrial Park;
Approved a scope of work agreement with Honda Manufacturing of Alabama LLC. Watson said the scope of work relates to the city providing ambulance and fire services to Honda, and is provided every year;
Approved a retail beer and retail table wine license (off-premises only) for Lincoln Citgo at 76022 AL Highway 77; and
Announced the next Lincoln City Council meeting will be Tuesday, April 23, at 6 p.m. inside City Hall.