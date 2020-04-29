Lincoln council OKs adding up to $40K to McCaig Road paving project

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln City Council has approved spending up to $40,000 in extra money for the nearly $1 million paving project on McCaig Road.
Mayor Lew Watson told the council Tuesday the funds were needed to redirect a sewer line that runs parallel to the road. He said because the repaving included widening the road by adding a turning lane, the sewer line would end up underneath the road.
“We need to move that sewer line out before this paving is done,” Watson said.
Watson said although engineers requested $40,000 for the project, it is likely the work can be done for around $30,000. Watson said the city has the pipe needed for the job, but other materials will still need to be paid for.
The repaving project was originally approved in February when the council OK’d spending $941,512.94 for improvements to Stemley Road, McCaig Road and the industrial access road near the Lohr plant. The council also approved $141,000 for engineering services for the project.
Watson said this redirect was not included in the initial plan due to a miscommunication between the engineers handling the sewer plans and the road plans for the project. The problem was only discovered when the engineers compared their plans.
Watson has set out an ambitious plan for improvements for McCaig Road. He told The Daily Home in January a second round of paving would stretch from Lohr to Highway 77. He said the second round would not happen until the second speculative building in the industrial park is sold.
“On the sale of the next building, the city will apply for another industrial access road gant to cover the next portion,” Watson said. “But on that one, we will make a change and have the road come out here on 77.”
The sale of the second spec building was approved at the last council meeting, but Watson has not yet announced if that transaction has been completed. Calvin Miller, executive director of the Talladega County Economic Development Authority, previously said the tenant for the building would not be announced until the sale is complete.
Discussion topics
The council approved no other action during the meeting but discussed various topics. Councilman Billy Pearson asked if the municipality would be able to get any money from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) act due to the pandemic, to which Watson said city officials were exploring options.
Councilman Joey Callahan asked that the city explore determining what local businesses could consider 50% capacity due to the governor's order that retail stores may reopen at such a number after April 30. Council members agreed that, while no retail stores in Lincoln have previously closed, it would be useful for restaurants if they have to open under similar orders in the future. While no vote was taken, Watson and council members all agreed the city should look into it.
Councilwoman Sadie Britt also brought up the possibility of adding speed bumps to subdivisions, as she has received several requests for them from residents. The council again took no action but agreed to explore options for what kind of speed breakers could be used and what the criteria for them would be.