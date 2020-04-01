Lincoln council moves step closer to beginning first phase of Veterans Park project

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln City Council has approved the next step in beginning the first phase of its Veterans Park project.
During a called meeting Tuesday morning, the council authorized the mayor to enter into a contract with Gonzalez-Strength & Associates Inc. for engineering services on the first phase of the park.
Mayor Lew Watson said the council had previously approved surveys of the property, and nothing was found that will hamper construction.
“Wetlands, cultural resources, all these studies have been completed,” Watson said. “Now, they’ll get down to the actual ‘OK, this is where things got to go.’”
Watson previously said the project will be built in phases over time, with the council only looking at services for phase one at this time. The 190-acre park is expected to include multiple sports fields, walking tracks and other amenities.
Watson said the entire project has been completely planned out by the city, but the master plan is being amended due to a desire to include more features in the first phase.
“It's not quite gonna fit just like they got it (planned),” he said. “They felt like it was better to move some things around for this first phase.”
Watson said the original master plan would not have featured a walking trail and playground in the first phase, but changes have been made to make sure they are included. Watson said it is even possible for some sports fields to be included in the first phase, but that will depend on how the bids for the project play out.
“If bids come in right, we could even extend over and get into the multi-purpose fields for soccer.” he said.
Old Lincoln High School
In another matter, the council approved a resolution giving its support for the sale of the old Lincoln High School building, which is across the street from City Hall.
Watson said a plan has been discussed for the Talladega County Board of Education, which owns the building, to sell it so it can be converted to an assisted living center. Watson said only the inside of the building would be renovated, keeping the historical value of the structure.
Director of Operations for Talladega County Schools Kelvin Cunningham said the system has discussed this plan with the city and a potential buyer, but those talks are in the early stages.
“No decision has been made at this point,” Cunningham said, adding any decision would be made by the school board.
In other business, the council:
Approved the Municipal Water Pollution Prevention report;
OK’d an ordinance approving the sale of certain property in the industrial park; and
Rejected bids for improvements to Pike Park due to the cost.