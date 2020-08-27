Lincoln council moves closer to adding assisted living center that would bring 60-plus new jobs (with photos)

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln City Council has approved a measure that brings the municipality one step closer to having an assisted living center operating out of the old Lincoln High School building.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the council approved a measure authorizing Mayor Lew Watson to negotiate incentives for the facility with the Lathan Company.
“We are looking at what's available,” Watson said, adding he is not yet sure what the incentive package will be.
He said one option being looked at is the city setting up a medical authority. Watson said this would work much like an industrial board and can help secure tax exemptions.
Watson said he is hopeful the negotiations will not take too long, saying he expects them to only take a few weeks.
“We will probably have this by mid-September” he said.
The council first gave its support for the idea for an assisted living center on the old high school site in April, when it approved a resolution stating its support for the Talladega County Board of Education to sell the property.
Carillon Oaks Lincoln, a limited liability corporation operated by the Mobile-based Lathan Company, then applied in May to the Alabama Health Planning and Development Agency to open and operate such an assisted living facility that specializes in memory health in Lincoln.
The facility will have 43 beds, and, according to Watson, add over 60 jobs.
Watson said in May the company's plan is to remodel the interior of the old high school while keeping the exterior of the building the same.
“Their intent would be to restore it to a new-like condition,” Watson said at the time.
Watson also said a new building would be built on the property as part of the facility.
The mayor said the main school building, which has long been replaced by the current school on Alabama Highway 77, has been out of use for many years. Watson has said several times since the initial plan was announced that the city supports keeping the historical character of the building while having it no longer remain vacant.
The school board approved the sale of the building, for $155,000, during a June meeting.
Watson also said in May this facility would not affect the senior center, which operates out of the old cafeteria, the Lincoln Food Pantry, or the old gym, which is also used by the city.
He said it would, however, require Lincoln Head Start, the Boys and Girls Club and The Rock to be moved to different facilities.
Gas tax funding usage
The other major action taken by the council was to approve the city’s Rebuild Alabama Act plan for the coming fiscal year.
The plan lays out how the city will use its allocation of money from the gas tax passed last year by the state Legislature. Watson said the council decided to go in a similar vein as some other cities and allocate the funds to the general road maintenance budget.
Despite this allocation, Watson said it is likely the money will be used to fix potholes on Travis Drive. Watson said the road, which is where the new bass tournament park will be located, has seen heavy traffic since the project broke ground. This increase in traffic has caused a need to do increased maintenance on the road.
In other matters, the council:
Approved a resolution awarding a bid of $35,568 to Lincoln Excavating and Construction for the Hunter and Hill Drainage Improvements;
Approved resolutions naming 14 properties nuisances in need of abatement; and
Approved change order No. 2 on the Lincoln Fishing Tournament Park project from Waites Construction for an additional $32,500.