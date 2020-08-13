Lincoln council makes change to retirement benefits for city employees

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln City Council has approved changes to the retirement benefits available to municipal employees.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the council approved a resolution that will change all employees to be considered tier 1 employees under their state retirement plans with Retirement Systems of Alabama.
Mayor Lew Watson said the RSA made changes to its policies several years ago that created two tiers employees fall into. Employees hired prior to 2013 are considered tier 1, while employees hired during or after 2013 are considered tier 2.
The differences between the two tiers include the age an employee can retire, how much the employee contributes each month and even how benefits are calculated.
For example, a tier 1 employee can retire at age 60 or when he/she has 25 years of service, while a tier 2 employee cannot retire until age 62 and only if he/she has at least 10 years of service.
“We decided it's best for our employees to be on tier 1,” Watson said, adding tier 1 benefits are generally more favorable to the employee.
The mayor said the decision comes after a long consideration period by the council.
“We started looking at this thing two years ago,” Watson said.
Watson said the council also said the city saw the equality in benefits as a recruitment tool because not every municipality would have the same classification. He said the council also wanted to have employees on a more even playing field in terms of retirement benefits.
Courtyard Oyster Bar, Grill
The council also re-examined the issue of the Courtyard Oyster Bar and Grill, which had been the subject of a public hearing during the governing body’s July 28 meeting.
The issue with the building stems from the restaurant closing in a previously covered breezeway between the restaurant and its previously unattached back room in order to use it for pool tables.
Building Code Enforcement Officer Adam Thrasher said this brought the facility to a square footage where it requires a sprinkler system, which the structure does not have. The owner of the building, Bobby Smith, told the council in July the cost of installing such a system was more than the restaurant could comfortably pay.
The council previously agreed to give Smith and the operator of the restaurant, Micheal Cantonese, two weeks to meet with an architect to find a solution to the issue. They were also required to temporarily block off the pool room until a solution is found.
Watson said the council decided to give the restaurant seven additional days to present a plan for compliance to the city or else the restaurant will be shut down.
“If they don't have something in seven days, there will be no alternative,” Watson said. “The potential danger to the people up there is just too great.”
The mayor added regulations are put in place to protect people.
In other matters, the council:
Approved an ordinance annexing property on Old Lincoln Highway;
Held a public hearing for rezoning of property on Blue River Drive and Eureka Road from residential single family to residential estate. The rezoning was rejected by the council due to public comment and a lack of approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission;
Approved a nuisance abatement at 95 Magnolia St.;
Declared an out building at 95 Magnolia St. an unsafe building;
Approved the letting of bids for a new ambulance to replace an aging ambulance; and
Approved a deductive change order of $107,750 for the Lincoln Fishing Tournament Park Project.