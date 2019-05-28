Lincoln council honors food pantry Director Marsha Martin

LINCOLN -- Members of the Lincoln City Council during their meeting Tuesday recognized Lincoln Food Pantry Director Marsha Martin with a special proclamation.
“Marsha has done amazing management work during her time at the pantry,” Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson said. “Tonight is a matter of recognizing an outstanding citizen for her contributions to not only the city, but also the entire area.”
Martin also recently received the Juliette P. Doster Award for Outstanding Volunteerism in Community Health from the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama.
The Lincoln Food Pantry is one of the many agencies supported by the United Way of North Talladega County. Martin has served as director of the food pantry since September 2017, after founder Marie Moore stepped down.
The pantry started out inside two former classrooms of the old Lincoln High School building after receiving a $1,000 start-up donation in June 2011. It currently operates at 167 Magnolia St., next to the old school.
“It is my honor to receive this proclamation tonight,” Martin said. “Thank you to everyone who volunteers and supports the pantry.”
For more information regarding the Lincoln Food Pantry, call 205-842-7610.
In other business, the council awarded a bid to Schmidt Environmental Construction Inc. of Auburn in the amount of $186,800 for a screen and compactor replacement for the Lincoln Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Watson noted the screen and compactor help filter out solid materials that are not dissolvable in water.
“Our current screen and compactor is about 20 years old, and the exact model is no longer made,” Watson said. “The city agreed it was time to replace it before problems occurred. This new model should last at least another 20 years or more.”
Watson added the installation process should take about 30 to 45 days.
The next Lincoln council meeting will be Tuesday, June 10, at 6 p.m. at City Hall.