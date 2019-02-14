Lincoln council deems Feb. 16-23 as 'Future Farmers of America Week'

LINCOLN -- During their Feb. 12 meeting, members of the Lincoln City Council and Mayor Lew Watson approved a proclamation deeming Feb. 16-23 as “Future Farmers of America Week.”
Watson presented the proclamation to Lincoln High School FFA members Brianna Payne (a freshman), Kaylee Lassiter (sophomore), Cheyanne Robertson (senior) and Lukus Saylors (senior), and their sponsor, Amy Stephens.
Watson commended the local chapter for “its leadership and promoting citizenship, volunteerism and patriotism throughout the community.”
Shown, from left, are Watson, Payne, Lassiter, Robertson and Saylors.