LINCOLN -- The Lincoln City Council and Mayor Lew Watson on Tuesday issued a proclamation deeming Feb. 16-23 as “Future Farmers of America Week.”
Watson presented the proclamation to Lincoln High School FFA members and their sponsor, Amy Stephens, during a council meeting. The mayor commended the local chapter for “its leadership and promoting citizenship, volunteerism and patriotism throughout the community.”
“I’m proud to present this to each of you,” Watson said. “Thank you all for coming tonight and for all of your hard work.”
In other business, the council approved the transfer of a cable television franchise from USA Communications to Hargray of Alabama Inc.
Hargray Communications recently announced it was acquiring the Alabama assets of USA Communications, which provided cable to Pell City, Lincoln, Riverside, Moody, Margaret and Odenville, and St. Clair and Talladega counties.
USA Communications, which is based out of Nebraska, bought Coosa Cable Company in 2015. Now Hargray is taking over the television cable company.
“In the markets we serve, we take seriously our opportunity and obligation to invest in the local community,” said David Armistead, senior vice president of Hargray Communications, last month when it was announced the company would be taking over the Pell City franchise. “We intend to retain USA Communications’ local colleagues after closing and invest heavily in USA Communications’ network to deliver the same high quality suite of residential and commercial services and customer support we are known for in South Carolina and Georgia.”
Hargray was founded in 1949 and provides advanced communications and entertainment services in the Southeast.
Also Tuesday, the council approved a zoning ordinance recommended by the planning board, which relates to the placement of auxiliary buildings.
The next Lincoln City Council meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 6 p.m.
-- Staff writer David Atchison contributed to this story.