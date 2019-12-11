LINCOLN -- Zoning became an issue at Tuesday’s City Council meeting thanks to a motion by Councilman Joey Callahan.
During council comments, Callahan introduced a motion to develop a new zoning ordinance with the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission. There was no second to the motion, but it sparked a large debate.
Such a motion, if approved by the council, would also throw out the current zoning ordinance. That ordinance was adopted in 2015 by the former council and mayor. Callahan said money had been set aside in the current year’s budget to rework the ordinance.
Callahan and Mayor Lew Watson both have low opinions of the current ordinance.
“The current plan is not a plan for this community,” Watson said about the ordinance.
Watson and Callahan agree the existing zoning ordinance is restrictive on both developers and homeowners. Watson gave the example that it requires all subdivisions to have sidewalks, even if it is not feasible. Due to items like this, the city has been unable to even fully enforce the ordinance, Watson and Callahan said.
Councilwoman Jennie Jones, who sits on Lincoln’s Planning and Zoning Commission, argued the ordinance should be amended instead of completely thrown out. She noted the zoning boardhas been discussing amending the ordinance, which zoning board members feel would be quicker.
Councilwoman Sadie Britt agreed there may be something useful in the current ordinance.
“I’m looking at 18 new houses, 98 permits sold,” she said. “It can’t all be bad.”
Watson noted it would take several weeks of work to fix the current ordinance.
Though nothing was decided at the meeting, the council may soon have a solid plan. Speaking over the phone Wednesday, Watson said he feels the council has a better understanding of where it will go from here.
“I think last night there was some misunderstanding,” he said. “I have had some emails this morning and I think everybody is on board to fix this.”
In other matters the council decided:
Approved a $5,920,000 bond issue to refinance bonds at a lower rate to save the city $550,574, allowing the municipality to reimburse the General Fund;
Approved payment for the annual Louise Campbell service agreement for bond writing; and
Approved Amendment #1 on a contract with Gonzalez Strength & Associates Inc. for landscape work in the amount of $6,750.