LINCOLN -- The Lincoln mayor and council approved soliciting bids for a new storm shelter during their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night.
The facility would be able to accommodate 100 people.
“It’s been something we’ve been trying to get for our citizens for a long, long time,” said Councilman Billy Pearson.
Councilwoman Shelly Barnhart said the shelter was one of the projects she has worked towards getting.
“I’m so happy,” Barnhart said after the council unanimously approved moving forward with the project.
Mayor Lew Watson said the new shelter would be constructed behind the former Lincoln School.
He said the site was chosen because it was central to the community.
“The site is level, so it is a perfect spot for a storm shelter,” he said, adding there is plenty of space for parking. “Historically, people would go to the old high school basement.”
Watson said the city is looking at pre-engineered building, where the building would be constructed off-site and transported to the site behind the former Lincoln School.
“There have been many long discussions about this,” Watson said. “We decided it was time to take positive action.”
He said the city would solicit bids for 30-45 days, and the project could get started by spring of next year.
Watson said like other communities, Lincoln has residents who live in mobile homes and trailers and seek shelter elsewhere when there are tornado watches and warnings.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the council also accepted an offer from Gary Jack in the amount of $185,000 for property, which includes a home, on Creekview Lane. The city bought the property as part of a settlement involving a 2015 lawsuit.
The basement of the residence flooded, allegedly from drainage problems from a road the city had accepted from a developer.
In other matters, the council:
Approved the installation of a street light on Stemley Road, near the new Dollar General;
Authorized the mayor to execute a mutual aid agreement with the Anniston Army Depot, or the U.S. Department of the Army; and
Authorized the mayor to execute a contract with the Department of Conservation for a submerged pipeline right of way across, but under, Choccolocco Creek. City officials said this has nothing to do with the County Road 207 bridge.