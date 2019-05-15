LINCOLN -- Members of the Lincoln City Council on Monday approved an estimate from Site Services Inc. in the amount of $17,304.20 to enable easier public access to Choccolocco Creek.
“This estimate include various site work, including clearing some trees and creating a more commutable road, possibly with gravel,” Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson said. “This public access to the creek will be off of Jackson Trace Road.
“Many people enjoying fishing there but have a hard time getting to the creek. It is our goal as a city to make this great natural resource more accessible and attractive to the community -- and anyone who visits.”
Watson added the public access work is set to be complete within a matter of weeks, but no exact date has been determined.
The city also plans to utilize the 19 acres of land it recently purchased near the creek to establish an additional public park.
“We do not have an official name yet or any finalized plans,” Watson said. “We hope in the future to add walking trails, a boat launch and a public restroom. This will be a wonderful place for fishing, kayaking and other outdoor activities.”
Added Lincoln Parks and Recreation Director Roben Duncan, “We are looking forward to establishing an additional park for the community and can’t wait to see it grow.”
Council members Jennie Jones and Joey Callahan were absent.
In other business, the council:
Approved a resolution authorizing the conversion of unused sick leave to retirement service credit for city employees;
Approved a memorandum of understanding between the Lincoln Police Department and the Oxford Police Department. According to Lincoln police Chief Darren Britton, Lincoln will provide a rotating investigator to assist with area cases “a couple days each week.” Lincoln will also be able to utilize any needed resources at the Calhoun County Public Safety Complex;
Approved an amendment to a community development block grant by an increase of $125,000 for a total of $425,000; and
Announced the Lincoln Library will host its summer reading program beginning next month. The program will be offered free to the public every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m.
The next Lincoln council meeting will be Tuesday, May, 28, at 6 p.m.