Lincoln council approves nearly $1M bid for road improvements near industrial park

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln City Council has awarded a bid for nearly $1 million in road improvements around the industrial park.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the council voted to award the bid to McCartney Construction Co. for $941,512.94 for improvements to Stemley Road, McCaig Road and the new industrial road.
The council also approved an agreement with Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood Inc. for $141,000 to provide engineering services for the project.
Both of these agreements together put the cost of the project at just over $1 million.
Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson said a major part of this project will be the repaving of McCaig Road from the access road leading to the Lohr Plant to Stemley Road. Two motions were necessary from the council in order to ensure work was done properly.
“One awarded the bid, and the other is for the engineering company to do inspections so they build it correctly,” Watson said.
This paving project will only cover part of McCaig Road, but it is not the only project planned for the road.
Watson told The Daily Home in January a second round of paving would stretch from Lohr to Highway 77. He said that second round would not happen until the second speculative building in the industrial park is sold.
“On the sale of the next building, the city will apply for another industrial access road gant to cover the next portion,” Watson said. “But on that one, we will make a change and have the road come out here on 77.”
Watson said previously this would mean a reroute of the road to a section of 77 farther away from the Interstate 20 interchange.
“It will move the present connection of McCaig to Highway 77 to match with the entrance to McDonald’s and (the) TA (travel center),” Watson said in January.
The mayor also said he hoped to add traffic signals to this newly created intersection as part of the project.
In other matters, the council:
Approved retail beer and wine licenses for Khois Groceries on Highway 77;
Approved retail beer and wine licenses for Lincoln Exxon on Highway 77;
Approved the installation of 15 street lights for Texas Lane, Georgia Lane and Winners Circle;
Approved installation, pending purchase by the homeowners association, of three street lights in the Twin Ridge subdivision; and
Heard from Aaron Nielsen from the Twin Ridge subdivision on the need for speed bumps in his neighborhood. The council said it would look into the matter.
In his comments, the mayor:
Proclaimed the week of Feb. 24 to be FFA Week in Lincoln;
In council comments:
Councilman Joey Callahan asked the council to look into the matter of businesses being required to get multiple business licenses for different types of services.