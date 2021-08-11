Lincoln Council approves Lincoln's Landing as its own department

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council has approved making Lincoln's Landing its own city department.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the council approved the measure allowing the city’s new bass tournament park to operate independently of any other city department, including Parks and Recreation.
The move was passed unanimously without any discussion by the council, but largely makes official how the park has been operating throughout its construction process, which is still ongoing. The change will be in official effect beginning in fiscal year 2022 which begins in October.
Mayor Lew Watson said the distinction is being made because of the more economic nature of Lincoln's Landing as opposed to Parks and Recreation.
“It’s a money-making thing. It really doesn’t fit into the main park type activities,” he said. “It sounds like a park and it is, but it's really a business venture is what it amounts to.”
The mayor said Lincoln’s park and recreation department is mostly focused on running athletics programs for the city and would not be as equipped to also take on Lincoln’s Landing. He said the new department will be in charge of maintaining the park along with scheduling and facilitating tournaments and events.
Watson said overall he and the council feels Lincoln’s Landing is an important new feature for the city and they wanted to be sure that it's well managed.
“We just feel like this is important to the city and the community and having a dedicated group out there to maintain this facility is important,” the mayor said.
The formation of the department is not the only business the council took on Lincoln’s Landing. During the meeting the council also approved a resolution to borrow $600,000 for the purchase of property on England Road for the use by Lincoln’s Landing along with the Sanitation and Street Departments. The plan for the property and an adjacent one is to build a public works complex to house all of the departments.
The final move related to the landing was a change order of $10,181 for the building package for the park. City Engineer Keith Strickland said the change order is to accommodate two larger doors for the boat house at the park and a door for a maintenance access room for the park's restroom.
Lincoln’s Landing Director Les Robinson said he is excited to be officially a department head, but noted that it does not change his scope of work beyond what he has already been doing.
He said construction on the park remains ongoing and he hopes to have it open by the beginning of 2022.
In other matters, the council:
—Approved resolutions authorizing the abatement of properties on Maple Leaf Drive, Hadley Court and Grandview Estates;
—Approved transport plan for Rebuild of Alabama Act funds, Watson said the city is estimated to receive $55,653;
—Approved ordinance granting a cable television franchise for Hargray of Alabama, Inc; and
—Approved a motion from Councilman Brandon Tate to allow the Street Supervisor Travis Mattox to take his work vehicle home to better use it in case of emergencies.