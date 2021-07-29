Lincoln council approves freeze on park and recreation rental fees pending new policy

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council has approved a pause on Parks and Recreations fees while the city develops a new policy governing them.
During the Tuesday meeting, Councilman Joey Callahan motioned to start the fee suspension on all park facilities excluding Lincoln’s Landing.
Callahan said he wanted the freeze until a policy with rules and instructions on how the city charges the fees for use of parks and rec managed buildings.
Councilman Brandon Tate seconded the motion, saying that he was worried mainly about liability.
Councilman Billy Pearson said he was worried about the people who were already on the rental schedule and wondered how the city was supposed to handle that.
Callahan noted that the problem does need to be addressed.
“I think we’ve been through this several times and still we have no resolution, nothing's been offered to us,” he said. “I think that you have a second on the motion mayor so that sort of does it.”
Mayor Lew Watson then asked Parks and Recreation Director Roben Duncan if she had a comment on the matter.
Duncan said she had submitted a proposal for what to charge and how to scale them at the council’s last meeting.
Callahan said that proposal had prices but no guidelines on how the prices were applied or how discounts would work.
The freeze was passed on a 4-1 vote with Pearson providing the only no vote.
The vote led to a heated discussion between Duncan and several members of the council after the meeting ended.
Tate said that after the meeting and the discussion with Duncan, that the council is looking for an in-depth policy on rental rates and how and when discounts are decided. He said having this in place could be helpful if Duncan decides to retire at some point and there is a new director.
“There's not a true policy for who gets the rentals at what price and what they are paying, who gets exemptions, anything like that,” Tate said.
He said another issue is that currently exemptions and discounts are decided by the parks and recreation director, which exposes her to liability. Duncan said this was instituted by ordinance by a previous council in the early 2010s. Tate said he would prefer if the council took that on.
“We are really trying to take that liability from her and put it back on the city council where it should lie,” he said, “and as elected officials we should have the right that if a citizen before here with a certain event and they want to use one of our parks or facilities for free we would have that discretion.”
Tate mentions Logan Martin Lakefest, which is held each year through a user agreement between the Logan Martin Charity Foundation and the Pell City Council, as an example of the kind of event the council would like input on.
“We are trying to kind of get ready for that,” he said, adding that some events like that may now be possible with new facilities like Lincoln’s Landing.
Callahan said he also feels that a department head should also not be able to handle the waiving of fees without council approval, as that would be considered inappropriate if done by the police chief or water department head.
Duncan said Wednesday that she believes the heated discussion from Tuesday mainly stemmed from a misunderstanding by both her and the council.
“What they are warning is something more explanatory than we have,” she said, adding that initially Pearson had told her the proposal looked good and she did not get any other feedback.
Duncan said since the meeting she has already been working on developing a policy more in line with what the council wants, which she said has been sent to the mayor.
In other matters, the council:
—Approved a resolution authorizing the appropriation of public funds for the use of a contract with the Lady Bass Anglers Association for a fishing tournament at Lincoln's Landing. Watson said the contract is similar to others the city has used for the park,
—Approved hiring an addition revenue clerk;
—Approved a change order of $327,030 ro Hurst Construction, LLC for the building package for Lincoln’s Landing. The change order is to cover boardwalks and piers along with sidewalks.
—Heard from Clyde Lane about trash cans from the previous garbage service being left at resident’s homes. Watson said the city will begin picking these cans up on Friday.
—Heard from resident James Nelson about flooding around town from recent record rainfalls.