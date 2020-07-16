Lincoln council agrees to spend $153K on playground equipment for Moseley Park

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln City Council has approved the purchase of new playground equipment for Moseley Park.
During its regular Tuesday meeting, the council approved a proposal to spend $153,513.35 on exercise and playground equipment for the park.
Mayor Lew Watson said the current equipment has reached a stage where it needs to be replaced. He said the new equipment will also include a shade to keep equipment at a safe temperature for children, a feature the park does not currently have.
Watson said the money for the equipment will come from the sale of a house on Rushing Springs Road. He said the council felt this was the best solution for getting the money to buy the equipment.
Watson said the city acquired the house several years ago. He said the house had water damage due to drainage issues. The owner brought these issues to the city, and eventually, it was decided the municipality would buy the house from the homeowner.
“The cheapest solution was just for the city to buy the house,” Watson said.
He said the sale of the house will help deal with the drainage issues as well as buy the new equipment.
The council also held a public hearing to discuss an application for a Community Development Block Grant.
Watson said the application will ask for a $250,000 grant for the demolition of vacant and dilapidated houses throughout the city.
He said no one spoke during the hearing, and the council approved the application.
The final item taken up by the council was the acceptance of a bid for $923,223 from America’s Best Concrete Construction LLC for concrete work at the Lincoln Landing Bass Tournament site.
The city broke ground on the site June 25 and awarded bids for the initial grading there June 9.
Watson said after the June 9 meeting the tournament site and boat launch have been a priority for his administration since 2016. He added he is glad the project is seeing progress.