Lincoln completes comeback to claim seventh-consecutive county championship

Lincoln came from behind to defeat Sylacauga 9-8 in the championship game of the Talladega County softball tournament on Saturday night.
With the win, the Golden Bears earned their seventh straight county championship.
“Lincoln softball has been a great program for a long time,” first-year head coach Wesley Yoder said. “I told the girls when I took over that I am not trying to change a whole lot, I am here to steer the ship. It is a lot of coaches here that have been very integral to the program, and I am just a part of that. I’m just trying to keep the program going in the direction that it has been going for the last seven or eight years.”
Lincoln (12-9) trailed 8-5 in the bottom of the seventh inning. McKynlee Young began the rally with a single to right field. Amity Cooper would drive in Young with a line drive down the left-field line to cut the lead to 8-6.
Kinsley Smith cut the deficit to 8-7 with a double to centerfield to score Cooper. Bailey Gowers’ RBI single scored Smith to tie the game at 8-all.
With runners on second and third, Haylee-Grace Mullinax had a chance to win the game for the Golden Bears. Emily Moncus, who walked earlier in the inning, would score the game-winning run on a passed ball to give the Golden Bears a 9-8 victory.
“It was a wild pitch, and I am thinking in my mind if the girl makes a good play it is going to be a close play,” Yoder said. “She kind of misjudges the ball, when she stands up she couldn’t find it. I knew at that point that we were going to score and win the game. I didn’t feel terrible about sending her (Moncus) because we had one (out). If she would’ve been out, we still had two outs and a runner on third. The worst thing that could have happened we would’ve gone into extra innings.”
Amity Cooper led the way for the Golden Bears at the plate in the tournament. Cooper went 7-for-10 at the plate, which included a home run, three doubles, and eight RBIs.
Kinsley Smith went 5-for-9 at the plate with a home run, two doubles, and six RBIs.
“It is the greatest feeling ever,” Smith said. “We have won it seven years in a row, and I have been (here) for four of the years. Winning it for the seventh year in a row is a big accomplishment for us because we have worked really hard this year.”
Mya Skinner earned the win for the Golden Bears in the championship game.
For the tournament, the sophomore pitcher went 4-0 with 31 strikeouts, three walks, and eight earned runs.
“Mya came in the tournament with a chip on her shoulder,” Yoder said. “She wanted to prove herself. Being one of the youngest starters on the team, she had to perform well, and everybody was relying on her to get us through it. I am super proud of her. In some games, she had a couple of walks early in the innings with no out. We talked to her about that, and she has responded well. It was a time in the tournament where we had two on and no outs, but she would come back to strike people out. Mentally she has grown a lot in the short season that we had. “
The Golden Bears went 4-0 in the tournament. Lincoln opened the tournament with an 18-1 win over Talladega. Lincoln defeated Sylacauga 9-0 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, the Golden Bears shut out Childersburg 8-0.