Lincoln coach hopes game against Sylacauga develops into rivalry

LINCOLN -- Sylacauga High School’s football team will travel to take on Lincoln at Keith Howard Memorial Stadium on Friday night at 7.
This will be the first time the two biggest programs in Talladega County have squared off since 2017. Lincoln head coach Matt Zedaker hopes the Aggies vs. the Golden Bears develops into a yearly rivalry game.
“Sylacauga has been one of the top teams in the county for about 15 years,” Zedaker said. “When I took this job, one of the goals was to be that top dog in the big school classification.
“This is going to be a fun game for us. Our kids are very excited that they get to play Sylacauga. We are both (Class) 5A teams now and we hope that we can keep this game going on for as long as they want to play.”
The Golden Bears enter tonight’s game looking to bounce back after falling to Southside 40-27 last week. Jack Poarch threw for 173 yards and three touchdowns for Lincoln. Brian Garrett caught eight passes for 101 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown.
Lincoln, however, made several costly errors that proved too much to overcome.
The Golden Bears committed a pair of turnovers, including a 99-yard interception that was returned for a touchdown. Defensively, they allowed pass plays for 66 and 55 yards for scores.
“We looked like a young team last week,” Zedaker said. “We made a ton of mistakes against a team that has 19 seniors. We had seven new starters on defense and four new starters on offense. We made some first-game mistakes, we turned the ball over.
“You can’t win games when you turn the ball over. We threw two picks in the end zone; one went back for a touchdown. We had a pick-6 and had a block in the back to take points off the board. That’s a 21-point swing right there. We were upset with those types of mistakes, but still, (there were) a lot of bright spots that we pulled from it. Everything we did is correctable, and I thought the effort was good.”
Lincoln’s secondary will be tested by the Aggies.
First-year head coach Andrew Zow’s spread offense threw for three touchdowns last week in a 33-27 win over Leeds. Sylacauga quarterback Brayson Edwards connected with Luke Vincent for a 28-yard TD to win the game.
Sylacauga’s passing attack will open things up for the Aggies’ dynamic running back, Maleek Pope. The junior opened the season by rushing for 143 yards on 30 carries against Leeds.
Zedaker said Lincoln’s defense will have its hands full trying to contain Sylacauga’s offensive weapons.
“Sylacauga is a very talented team,” Zedaker said. “The Pope kid at running back is outstanding. I told the guys he is going to be one of the best running backs that we face all year. Dontavius Ware on the outside is a speedster; he is a 4.3-type kid. He can take it to the house at any time. We really have to be solid in our coverage. We have to know where he is.
“They have a Division I prospect in Christian Twymon. He plays on offense and defense. He is a dominant kid. We have to be aware of where he is at all times. They have a quarterback that moved in that runs their offense really well. We are going to have to throw some pressure packages at him to try to interrupt his throwing lanes.
“We know Pope is going to get his yards, but we are going to have to make him earn them. We have to keep him contained and make him go east and west.”
Correcting their mistakes from last week will be vital if the Golden Bears are going to beat the Aggies for the first time in school history.
“We focused a lot on tackling this week,” Zedaker said. “We didn’t tackle well last week. If we don’t tackle this running back, it is going to be a long night … We take pride in playing really good defense and limiting big plays. We have to make sure we eliminate that this week.
“They are going to throw the go route six or seven times. They are going to try to get that home run, and we have to be prepared for that. We have to continue to improve. Our running back ran really well last week. I am looking forward to the defense coming alive and getting after it.”
Attempts to reach Zow for comment were unsuccessful.