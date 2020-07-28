Lincoln closes city buildings due to spike in COVID-19 cases

LINCOLN -- Mayor Lew Watson announced Lincoln City Hall will be closed until further notice.
The move went into effect beginning Monday at noon.
Watson said the closure was due to concerns over the current spike in COVID-19 cases that is taking place all over the state. He said in the interest of safety for city employees and the public, the closure is the best option at this time.
“There's just too many cases,” Watson said Monday. “It's just too dangerous.”
Watson said while city buildings will be closed, he does not want to limit residents’ access to city services.
With this in mind, in addition to continuing remote payment services, the city will still operate the drive-thru window at City Hall for people needing to make water payments.
City employees will still come to work but will be required to take part in more strict social distancing guidelines. Watson said the guidelines are meant to “go beyond what we did before.”
Watson said employees will be required to wear masks when needing to come into contact with one another and will be asked to socially distance.
Watson said Municipal Court will also be canceled until further notice due to the closure. The city has announced through social media that payment of court fees over the phone will incur a $3 convenience fee.
Numbers for all city offices will also be posted on the outside of municipal buildings if someone needs to contact a specific department.
The mayor said City Council meetings will continue as they have for the last several months, with the council socially distancing throughout the council chambers.
Watson said residents will not be barred from attending public meetings but will be required to wear face coverings if they wish to attend.
The decision comes a little over a week after Watson said he was not reclosing city buildings, despite similar actions by the city of Talladega.
At the time, Watson said the city was monitoring the situation and was leaving reclosings as an option, but he felt foot traffic levels did not warrant closing at that time.