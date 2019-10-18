LINCOLN -- Javion Surles threw three touchdown passes to lead Lincoln past county rival Childersburg 35-0 to clinch the Class 4A, Region 4 championship Friday night at Keith Howard Memorial Stadium.
This is the first time the Golden Bears have won region crowns in consecutive seasons since 1986-87. The win also means Lincoln will host the first round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association playoffs.
“I am extremely excited for these young men, our community, all of our fans, our cheerleaders, our band and school,” Lincoln head coach Matt Zedaker said. “What a great feeling. Last year, we were ecstatic, because it hadn’t been done in a while. To be able to come back and repeat is very hard, especially in high school football.”
Lincoln started slow for the second straight game. The Golden Bears were held scoreless for the first 23 minutes but were able to find the end zone late in the opening half.
Surles led Lincoln on a 73-yard drive for a touchdown with seven seconds left in the half. Surles threw for 68 yards while leading the march, which included a 38-yard completion to JD Davis to the Tigers’ 2-yard line.
Keyshon Townsend bulldozed his way into the end zone on the ensuing play. Davis Melltown connected on the first of five point-after attempts to make it 7-0.
Lincoln took control in the second half, scoring 28 unanswered points. Surles accounted for three of the four post-halftime touchdowns.
On the Golden Bears’ opening possession of the half, the senior signal-caller connected with Kye Patterson for a 15-yard touchdown to increase the lead to 14-0.
Surles connected with Brian Garrett on back-to-back possessions to increase the advantage to 28-0.
Surles found Garrett streaking wide open down the field for a 41-yard score on the first TD. The duo hooked up again as Garret made an acrobatic catch in the back of the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown.
Garrett finished with six catches for 112 yards and two scores.
“On my second touchdown, I was trying to see where my feet were,” Garrett said. “I went up for the ball and made a good catch. I made sure I was able to put my feet down in the back of the end zone.”
Lincoln’s last score of the night came on a 3-yard run by JD Davis.
Four to know
-- Surles went 11-for-17 passing for 192 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 63 yards on eight carries.
-- This was Lincoln’s first shutout of the season.
-- Lincoln’s defense held Childersburg to 114 yards of total offense. The Golden Bears forced two turnovers. Da’Zhone Finley and Adyen Collier recorded interceptions for Lincoln.
-- Penalties hurt the Golden Bears once again. Lincoln committed seven penalties for 94 yards. Most of the Golden Bears’ penalties came in the first quarter.
Who said:
-- Childersburg head coach Jonathan Beverly on the loss: “The guys battled in the first half, especially on defense. … Attrition took over in the second half, but I thought our energy level was really high. Lincoln really picked it up in the second half, but for 2 1/2 or three quarters, the kids played really hard and really well.”
-- Zedaker on the offense coming alive late in the first half: “We went to a two-minute offense. It got Javion (Surles) in a rhythm and it got our receivers in a rhythm. It kind of woke us up. Going fast in the two-minute drill is something we do every day in practice, and it woke our offense up. We needed it. We probably should have gone to it sooner. It was a great drive to end the first half, and once they woke up, they got that thing cranked up.”
Up next:
-- Lincoln (6-2, 5-0) travels to Elmore County on Friday night.
-- Childersburg (3-5,1-4) will host Leeds on Friday night.