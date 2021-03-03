Lincoln claims first boys soccer county championship

Lincoln announced its arrival when the Golden Bears kicked off the Talladega County Tournament with a 6-0 win over Childersburg.
“It was a different type of feel. … The kids had like a different mindset, like mentality, I guess you would say,” Lincoln coach Michael Duff said. “You could kind of sense that they were on that verge.”
They realized that potential when the Golden Bears (6-3) completed their three-game sweep of the tournament with a 3-0 victory over Munford on Saturday to claim the program’s first county championship.
“Our senior class, the guys that have seen all the ups and downs through all the years,” Duff said, reflecting on Saturday’s celebration. “And their senior year being able to get that last chance to make the most of it. I think out of everything that was the most special for me to be able to get that for them.”
Speaking of seniors, Noah Brooks and Brody Lomeli represented Lincoln on the All-Tournament team.
Brooks finished with two goals and one assist despite being held out of 1.5 games with a hamstring injury.
As a center-back, Poss doesn’t have the same opportunities to score, but his defense helped the Golden Bears outscore their opponents 13-1 in the tournament.
“I think overall, our backline was the MVP of the tournament,” Duff said. “They only gave up four shots on goal through three games. … That is just a testament to that whole backline, and we have two very good seniors that are right there in the middle in Justin Dickert and Brody Lomeli.”
A trio of juniors also represented the Golden Bears on the All-Tournament team and one of them, forward Jaylon Rivers, took home MVP honors after he scored four goals and assisted on two others.
Rivers’ made his case early when all three of his shots found the back of the net against Childersburg. He failed to score at all on Saturday, but Duff said his two assists in that one were Rivers’ best plays of the tournament anyways.
“There’s been a different little pep in his step,” Duff said of Rivers. “He goes out there, and there is never a doubt that he is involved in the game and very attached to it.”
One of those assists came off a Jaleel Harris goal on Saturday. Harris, who also made the All-Tournament team, finished the week with three goals and two assists for the Golden Bears.
“He’s one of those guys that it seems like he never gets tired,” Duff said. “He’s one of those guys that once he goes in, he never asks to come out. When he comes out, he will probably be confused about why he would be coming out.”
Keeper Nick Munroe rounded out the group of Golden Bears honored on Saturday after he finished the week with four saves while giving up a single goal on a penalty kick awarded after a handball call.
While Duff would have liked to see his guys earn a third shutout, Talladega’s lone goal led to one of the coach’s favorite memories from the tournament.
“There for a minute, they could have dropped their heads,” Duff said. “But right after that PK (penalty kick), every single one of our guys went right to the goalie and told him to pick his head up, that they got him. And they scored two minutes after that.”