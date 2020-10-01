Lincoln claims 4th straight Talladega County volleyball crown

LINCOLN -- Lincoln High School’s volleyball team defeated Sylacauga in straight sets to win the 2020 Talladega County Tournament on Saturday.
This is the fourth season in a row the Lady Golden Bears have won the county title.
Lincoln head coach Patti Hansen was pleased with how her team handled adversity going into the tournament.
On Thursday, junior Kylie Davidovich’s father, Leo Davidovich, passed away from COVID-19. Hansen said the girls wanted to play for their teammate.
“I am very excited for the girls,” Hansen said. “ It has been a tough emotional year for the girls. They've had some things thrown at them that are sometimes tough to take. It is not about the game of volleyball, but it is about the game of life.”
The team also had to deal with the heartbreaking passing of former player Rayanna Powell in a car accident on Aug. 28.
“They have overcome several obstacles just four weeks ago and another one this past week with one of their teammates, so it has been tough,” Hanse said. “They have just kept overcoming and adapting.
“They keep moving along, they keep working and they are troopers. I love them all.”
The Lady Golden Bears played inspired volleyball for their teammate on Saturday. Lincoln dominated every match en route to winning the county championship.
The Lady Golden Bears defeated Munford 25-7, 25-7; Sylacauga 25-14, 25-11; and B.B. Comer 25-10, 25-11 in the county semifinals.
In the championship, Sylacauga got off to a good start as the Lady Aggies jumped out a 15-11 advantage, but the Lady Golden Bears scored seven out of the next nine points, which included some kills by Brittany Swain, to give Lincoln a 19-17 advantage.
The Lady Golden Bears closed out the first set by winning six straight points.
“They had me a little bit worried, but they fought back,” Hansen said. “They are pretty good at doing that. We tend to be able to stay focused. They are working hard on staying focused and in control.
“We have a few drills to work on that. We are trying to stay in control of the ball, not so much having to score every single time. They work on control, focus and make sure that they are playing good game ball.”
Lincoln carried the momentum from the first set into the second. The Lady Golden Bears made quick work of the young Lady Aggies, winning 25-7.
“Sometimes teams, and my team included, when they fall behind, they lay back and lay off,” Hansen said. “Once we won that first set when they got so far ahead of us … it seemed to take a little bit out of them.”
Swain was named the MVP of the tournament. The senior recorded 27 kills for the Lady Golden Bears.
“She is just good on the net,” Hansen said. “Neither one of my middle (blockers) Kinsley (Smith) or Brittany had very many blocks because we didn’t have a lot of hits coming from our opponents (Saturday).
“Brittany is what I call my silent leader. She is not real vocal, but she knows how to get the job done. She plays well for us. She had some spectacular hits and kills for us. I am proud of what she did.”
Bailey Gowers, Jayce Woods, and Kinsley Smith were tabbed to the all-county team.
Hansen was pleased with the way all of her players played on Saturday.
“Maddie Barnhart stepped up and played good (Saturday),” Hansen said. “Emma Hobbs played well (Saturday).
“The day was a hard day for the back row. We didn't play a lot of big-hitting teams today, but when we needed the back row, they stepped up. Mckynlee Young, Haylee-Grace Mullinax, Bailey Ruggs, Kam Carr. It was a hard game for them because they didn’t get a lot of play. They stepped up and made great passes, they got it to the setter to set up the assist to get the kill. The back row was very instrumental in getting what we needed to be done.”