Lincoln City County approves lease for Boys and Girls Club

LINCOLN -- The City Council has approved a lease with the Lincoln Boys and Girls Club for use of a room in the municipality’s community center.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the council approved an ordinance designating a room in the old Lincoln High School gym as surplus and approved leasing that room to the Boys and Girls Club.
Boys and Girls Club of East Central Alabama Chief Professional Officer Johnny Byrd said the Club has been closed for two weeks due to the lack of a space. The Club previously used space in the old Lincoln High School building, which was recently sold for use as an assisted living center.
Byrd said he was happy about the council approving the lease, but he was concerned about when the Club could begin operating in its new space.
He said the Club’s three employees have not been able to work for the last two weeks. He said he also wants to be able to do Christmas programming for the children who come to the Club.
Byrd asked for temporary use of the city’s senior center in order to get staff back to work and kids back together.
Council member Jennie Jones said getting the room ready may just be a matter of expediting new doors that are meant to be installed in the Club's new space.
“We just need some place the kids can come in the afternoons, do what they do at the Boys and Girls Club as far as homework and their various activities, and go home,” Byrd said.
Parks and Recreation Director Roben Duncan said neither the gym nor the senior center are available for use by the Club due to prior commitments.
City Code Officer Adam Thrasher said he believes the Club can move into the space before the new doors are installed, as soon as the new fire alarm system is inspected.
“The fire alarm was the most critical aspect,” Thrasher said.
Thrasher told the council he recommends letting the Boys and Girls Club use the space while waiting on the doors to be installed as soon as he can do the walkthrough with the fire alarm company. He said that could be done in a day and allow for the Club to be in the building later this week.
The council approved Thrasher’s recommendation.
Byrd said he would make signing the lease and returning it to the city his top priority Tuesday, so that everything will be ready for the Club to move in. After the meeting, he said he was happy to be able to get the Club back up and running.
“It feels great, it's what we need and, more importantly, it's what the kids need,” Byrd said, adding that now, the Club's focus will be getting back to work.
In other matters, the council:
Held a public hearing on rezoning property on Madie Lane from residential single family to manufactured homes. No one spoke during the hearing, and the council approved the rezoning ordinance;
Approved an ordinance rezoning properties on Blue Eye Road West, whose current use is residential housing, from Residential High Density to Residential Single Family;
Approved an ordinance rezoning properties on Blue Eye Road West, whose current use is manufactured homes, from Residential High Density to Manufactured Housing;
Approved an ordinance rezoning properties on Blue Eye Road West, whose current use is cottage style homes, from General Business to Residential High Density;
Approved hiring a police investigator, patrol officer, accounts payable clerk and two garbage truck operators; and
Approved an estimate from Proscape of Alabama Inc. in the amount of $74,187 for landscaping projects at the corner of U.S. Highway 78 and State Route 77 and Highway 78 and Honda Drive.
In his report, the mayor:
Appointed Jeff Wood to the Lincoln Planning and Zoning Commission for a term ending Feb 11, 2025.