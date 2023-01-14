Lincoln City Council raises ambulance rates

Ambulance rates in Lincoln have been raised to meet rising costs, for the first time since 2011, officials said.
The rate change was made Monday during the Lincoln City Council’s regular meeting, and is effective now.
The standard rate for mileage for ambulance service is now $25 per mile, up from $23, and those needing advanced life support non-emergency ambulance transport will pay $650, an increase from the former rate by $100.
Advanced life support service for emergency transport will now cost $700, up $50 from the former rate; and for non-emergency basic life support service, the fee is up by $90, a total of $550 for the service.
Basic life support emergency service has been raised $50, from $550 to $600 and advanced life support level II has been raised from $950 to $1,000.
Specialty care transport will now cost $1,500, up from the former $1,200 fee.
The cost of ambulance services has been rising throughout the United States in recent years, and the list price (before insurance or discounts) of an ambulance ride rose 22 percent, to more than $1,270, between 2017 and 2020, according to the nonprofit organization Fair Health.
Also Monday, the council voted to change the time for its meeting held on the second Tuesday of each month, from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. It will also hold monthly work sessions at 9 a.m., rather than 8:30 a.m.
The time for the council’s second meeting each month, held on the fourth Monday of each month, will remain 6 p.m.