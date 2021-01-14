Lincoln City Council OKs deal to improve sidewalks along Magnolia, Hood (with photos)

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln City Council has approved an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation to improve sidewalks along Magnolia Street and Hood Avenue.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the council approved an agreement that will improve sidewalks and streetscapes on the two roads.
Mayor Lew Watson said the agreement is part of a Transportation Alternatives Program Grant the city applied for in June.
Watson said the improvements will go down Magnolia Street from City Hall to U.S. Highway 78 and down Hood Avenue from Magnolia Street to Jones Street.
The mayor said the project is a companion to the Magnolia Street South project. The street, which goes from Highway 78 to Alabama Highway 77, has been closed since July while crews work to widen the road and improve sidewalks and lighting.
TAP is a grant program administered by the Alabama Department of Transportation to help build up non-vehicle based transportation routes within cities.
Watson said the increase in sidewalks will make Lincoln’s streetscapes cleaner and more walkable. He said the state has been pushing cities to become more walkable, which he sees as a good idea.
“The state is the one that seems to be driving this engine,” Watson said.
He said either way, it helps the city address issues. He said the TAP project will improve the turn onto Hood Avenue as well as allow for a sidewalk route to the city library at the end of the road.
In other matters, the council:
Approved a change order of $71,250 for the Automatic Meter Read System installation from Tren-Tay Inc;
Rejected bids from Oxford Lumber Co. for the Division 4 and 6 material packages for the Lincoln Landing Bass Tournament Park due to the bid bond not being included in the proposal;
Rejected a bid from Hutto Construction for the building a pier package for Lincoln Landing due to the bid bond not being included in the proposal;
Approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement with JMCM Consulting for grant writing services for the Assistance to Firefighter Grant Program; and
Approved a change order in the amount of $74,000 for the Lincoln Landing concrete package.