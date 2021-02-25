Lincoln City Council looks at possible new well

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council held a public hearing on an application to the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund to build a new well for the city water system.
Mayor Lew Watson said the city wants to build a new well along with water and service line improvements.
The DWSRF is a loan program administered by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. The program provides cities with a low interest option to finance public infrastructure projects. The public hearing was one of the steps needed in the application to the fund.
No residents spoke during the hearing, but Watson did talk about the necessity of the project.
He said the city operates two wells, including one that can pump 350 gallons a minute and another that can pump 1,750 gallons a minute.
While Watson said the city is operating at less than 50 percent of its water capacity, the issue lies in redundancy. The mayor said if the larger well were to fall out of service, the city likely would have to purchase water from another system to meet demand.
“We want to be independent. We want to have our own water supply like we always have,” Watson said. “The purpose of the new well is to give us that additional backup so we can provide our citizens with water all the time.”
He said the well could be brought down by any number of issues, including pump failure, lightning strikes or even turbidity issues, which he said has caused the city to lose a well before.
Watson said several locations are being looked at around the city, with the most likely candidate being directly behind city hall. He said the state has indicated that any of the possible locations submitted by the city could produce more than 1000 gallons a minute. The mayor said city hall is being considered because of infrastructure already in place nearby.
“One of the reasons is we want to be able to use this well, because of the capacity of the pump, directly into a 12 inch main,” Watson said. “We have two 12 inch mains that we can reach from the city hall.”
He said with the pump at such high capacity pumping into a smaller water main could cause issues the city would rather avoid.
In other matters Tuesday, the council:
—Held a public hearing on providing sales tax exemptions to Carillon Oaks Lincoln, LLC for building materials for the purpose of rehabilitating and preservation of the old Lincoln High School site for an assisted living and memory care facility. Noone spoke during the hearing and the resolution was adopted by the council. Watson said the exemption would only be in effect during the building of the facility;
—Held a public hearing on the rezoning of property on Dry Valley Road from residential estate to residential high density and property on Patton Chapel Road from residential estate to single family residential. No residents spoke to the matter of the zoning but one resident did speak to some issues of construction traffic blocking Henderson Road off of Patton Chapel during construction. Lincoln Patrol Captain Zack Tutten asked him to please call the police department if the issue occurs again. Both ordinances were approved by the council, with Councilman Joey Callahan abstaining due to his involvement with GC Construction Group;
—Approved a resolution to establish a group health and dental insurance benefit for future city retirees;
—Approved ordinance extending the hours of Sunday alcohol sales;
—Accepted ownership of McCaig Road from County Road 207 to the west right of way of Thomaston Road;
—Approved the hiring of an assistant librarian, Water Department crew member, and maintenance worker for Lincoln’s Landing;
—Authorized mayor to execute a proposal from InCare Technologies for firewall and switching upgrades to the city’s computer systems;
—Authorized mayor to execute a proposal from InCare Technologies for an Allworx VoIP phone system;
—Approved purchase of a 2021 Dodge RAM 3500 Crew Cab for $40,945, Kubota mower for $13,173, Kubota Light Tractor with loader and finish mower for $29,737, Kubota side by side for $12,478 and a enclosed cargo trailer for $9,100. All equipment is for Lincoln’s Landing and is off the state bid list;
—Accepted the street lights at Lincoln Harbor subdivision;
—Approved change order no. 1 for the Lincoln’s Landing Concrete Materials Package for $38,000 to Webb Concrete and Building Materials for a concrete additive;
—Approved change order no. 3 for the Lincoln’s Landing Concrete Package for $23,200 to Gillespie construction for additional work on the boat launch;
—And set a called meeting for March 2 at 9 a.m..