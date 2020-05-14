Lincoln City Council approves formation of Commercial Development Authority

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln City Council approved the formation of a Commercial Development Authority during its regular meeting Tuesday night.
Mayor Lew Watson said that the new authority will be able to lend money for commercial development projects within the city.
“It's another tool in the toolbox to help commercial development in the city,” Watson said.
Watson said that while the authority would not just be giving away free money, it would offer funding that would not otherwise be available.
Watson said that he did not feel like this the lack of a CDA has put Lincoln behind in commercial development, but said that it was a way to give the city a leg up.
“I don’t know of any project that failed because we did not have this vehicle,” Watson said. “It's a way to get some available market money that would not be (available) in the normal course of business”
Many cities have CDAs in place already, such as Sylacauga. The general purpose of such organizations is to promote the growth and retention of local business.
In recent years, Lincoln has seen increases in industrial development with the addition of Lohr to the industrial park and the building of a second speculative building which was recently authorized to be sold.
These have not been met with similar commercial developments, which Watson has been due to a lack of residential growth in the past. He said he hopes this new tool will help turn that around.
The council named Delaine Griffith, Shon Dukes, Clyde Lane, Gabriel Hackney and Matthew Elliot to serve on the board for the CDA
In other matters, the council:
Approved a bid of $473,000 from Webb Concrete and Building Materials for concrete materials for the Lincoln Tournament Fishing Park;
Approved a bid of $192,900.00 from Webb Concrete and Building Materials for the Lincoln Tournament Fishing Park;
Approved a bid from McCartney Construction Co. for concrete at the price of $85.50 per ton to be used for repavings;
Approved a resolution condemning certain property the Rushing Springs Subdivision to address flooding issues; and
Approved a change order of $2,250 to McCartney Construction Co. for orange safety drums to be used for the industrial access road project.