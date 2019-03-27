LINCOLN -- Members of the Lincoln City Council during their meeting Tuesday approved a change order in the amount of $5,550 for Burford Construction for the U.S. Highway 78 streetscape sidewalks and roadway lighting project.
“We noticed the fixture outlet at the top of the light poles didn’t provide a way for us to use additional lights and Christmas ornaments around the holidays,” Mayor Lew Watson said. “We wanted to make sure we could decorate downtown for Christmas and the holidays.”
In October 2017, the council awarded a bid in the amount of $498,457.30 to Burford for the Highway 78 construction project with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT).
According to Watson, the project was completed “about 60 days ago.”
“The improvement work extended from the Lincoln Library to Moseley Park,” Watson said.
The mayor noted the majority of the project was funded from grant money the city previously received from ALDOT.
“The grant money covered 80 percent of funds for the project,” Watson said.
Watson added the city also has similar projects in the works with ALDOT, including improvements to Magnolia Street.
“The construction will include widening portions of the road between Highway 77 and Highway 78,” Watson said. “Work will also be done to add another left turn lane to get on to Highway 78. This will make traffic go much faster and smoother.”
Watson added ALDOT has not set an end date for the work.
In other business, the council:
Approved an ordinance authorizing the conveyance of 5.54 acres of property on Jackson Trace as surplus. Watson said the city originally purchased approximately 25 acres of land to provide public access to Choccolocco Creek. Watson said the 5.54 acres is across the street and is no longer needed by the city;
Approved the annual Municipal Water Pollution Prevention report;
Approved a retail beer and wine license (off-premises only) for Marathon Food Mart on Alabama Highway 77;
Authorized the mayor to obtain an appraisal on property at 282 Creekview Lane;
Heard from Rebecca Williams from the Grandview subdivision regarding the construction of new units within the subdivision that could affect property value; and
Heard from Tee Jay Wilson and Anthony Burgess with Fresh Start Recovery Ministries regarding potential community cleanups.
The next council meeting will be Tuesday, April 9, at 6 p.m.