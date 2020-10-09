Lincoln can't stop Alexandria's ground game, suffers 42-17 setback

LINCOLN -- Lincoln High School’s football team struggled to contain Class 5A, Region 6 foe Alexandria’s ground attack in a 42-17 loss Friday night at Keith Howard Memorial Stadium.
Valley Cubs freshman running back Ronnie Royal proved to be the biggest pain for the Golden Bears. Royal gashed Lincoln for 309 yards and five touchdowns (70, 68, 17, 42 and 37 yards) on 21 carries.
The freshman’s fifth touchdown, scored late in the game, was initially negated due to offsetting penalties, but Royal took it back across the goal line on the next play.
Lincoln head coach Matt Zedaker said the game became chippy near the end, and he commended his players for how they approached a tough outing.
“I was very proud of the class and the character that my team showed when there wasn’t much exhibited on the other side of the field as they were punching our kids on the ground and watching the different antics that they were doing,” Zedaker said. “That’s part of the game, man. They can do that when they’re winning, but I’ll take my kids any day of the week with the way we acted, the way we handled ourselves in a situation that could have gotten volatile.”
Alexandria took a 21-0 lead after one quarter with Royal’s first two scores and a 15-yard run by sophomore running back Antonio Ross.
Royal’s third score came with 8:24 left in the second stanza.
Lincoln’s offense found some points near the end of the half with a 15-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Jack Poarch to junior wide receiver Jakorrian Davis to make the score 28-7.
Three to know
- Lincoln’s first five offensive series resulted in four punts (three three-and-outs) and a fumble.
- The Golden Bears responded to Royal’s fourth touchdown of the night by driving into the red zone. After the offense stalled, junior kicker Nick Munroe nailed a 25-yard field goal to cut Alexandria’s advantage to 35-10.
- Lincoln’s best defensive play of the night, a long interception return by senior strong safety Jafrondric Davis, helped set up the Golden Bears’ final scoring drive. Running back Latavious Wilson punched the ball in for a 1-yard touchdown, but the Golden Bears trailed 35-17 with 8:35 to play.
Who said
- Zedaker on the loss: “All I can ask these kids is to play as hard as they can. We made some mistakes, but we also played with a lot of effort against a very good football team that’s going to go very deep in the playoffs and have a chance to win it.”
- Zedaker on what he expects from his team moving forward: “What I tell them is to keep doing what we’re doing. We’ve had a lot of obstacles, a lot of injuries and a lot of things that have been detrimental to our season, but to these kids’ credit … they come to work every day. They come to practice every day, they practice their hearts out and they try the best they can on Friday night. What we do is we try to finish the season strong.”
Up next
- Lincoln (1-7, 1-4) will travel to Hayden to battle the Wildcats in region play on Friday at 7 p.m.
- Alexandria (7-0, 5-0) will host a winless Moody squad in region play on Friday at 7 p.m.