Lincoln breaks ground on fishing facility that could generate millions in annual revenue (with photos)

LINCOLN -- The city of Lincoln officially broke ground Thursday morning on Lincoln Landing, a year-round fishing area and tournament facility on Logan Martin Lake.
According to Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson, if the weather cooperates, the dirt work will be completed in the next 60 days, and the whole facility could be ready for a grand opening sometime in late September.
While the dirt actually started moving late last week, Watson said the city was also preparing for utilities to be run to the site, and that bids would be sent out shortly for the concrete work. Bids have already gone out for the decking, boardwalk and other materials to complete the project.
“The project has been actively ongoing for the last 3 1/2 years or so,” he said. “There were some circumstances around the first site we chose, it turned out it wasn’t really ideal for fishing. The site we’re working at now has plenty of land, room for parking and a main channel, all of which are ideal.”
The city has received help from the various fishing tournaments around the region as well as the Alabama Department of Conservation and numerous local residents.
“It’s kind of like with Honda, there were a lot of people that contributed to making it happen,” Watson said. “The Smith family sold us the property, Councilman Joey Callahan helped borrow the money to make it possible. We got a fish painted on our water tank like the one in Clanton to help let people know about us.”
Watson said the McCaig and Griffin families have also been helpful and supportive, and Alabama Power is also on board. He also thanked all of the city’s departments, particularly Parks and Recreation, but also police, fire, water and public works.
“(Parks and Recreation Director) Roben Duncan has been great, but everyone has had a role to play,” he said.
Waites Construction is handling this phase of the development, Watson said, and “they had their equipment on site the same day we gave them notice to proceed, and they started working the day after that.”
The development of the fishing tournament facilities is part of a countywide drive to increase tourism, Watson said.
“You’ve already got the Talladega Superspeedway, TOP Trails, Civilian Marksmanship Program, Honda, the marble quarry in Sylacauga and Logan Martin and Lay lakes in Talladega County,” he said. “We’re just adding another rung to the ladder.
“We want to help build a destination where there is a lot to do, and that will help our city and our county grow. We are all about growth and economic development. It helps the entire county and it helps to bring more business to our city.”
Lincoln Landing will be unique in the area in that it will offer year-round fishing.
“There are very, very few 12-month fishing sites out there, but ours will be one,” he said.
When it is complete, Lincoln Landing will include boat launches, fishing piers, recreation areas for children and a pavilion that will serve primarily as a weigh-in facility but will also be an event space.
“The weigh-in site will have a live return well, where fish can be put after they are weighed and go right back into the lake,” Watson said.
The mayor said he hoped the entire project could be completed for less than $6 million, in part because each section is being bid out separately.
“It’s kind of difficult to do an economic analysis, but we’re guessing once it’s open and word starts to get out, it could bring in several million per year, possibly $10 million to $25 million. It’s difficult to say. But it will benefit other businesses, too, like people coming in for tournaments booking rooms for a week at a time. It’s an opportunity to help our businesses grow, which will help our residential growth as well.”