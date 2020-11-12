Lincoln boys win first-ever cross country sectionals crown

LINCOLN -- On Thursday, Nov. 5, Lincoln junior Ja’Leel Harris passed teammate Dylan Miles right as the pair crossed the finish line at cross country sectionals.
Harris had never beaten Miles at a meet before, and the difference between the two runners was only .08 seconds.
“It was so special for us because it was like our kids were racing each other, trying to beat each other,” Lincoln coach Michael Duff said.
The Golden Bears had to race each other because they blew the rest of their competition away. Senior J.R. Proctor finished second overall with a time of 17 minutes, 30.88 seconds, and Leel and Harris finished fifth and sixth, respectively, with times just over 18:41.
Their performances paved the way for Lincoln to claim the school’s first-ever sectionals title in dominant fashion as the Golden Bears finished with 35 points compared to Alexandria, which took second with 69 points.
“We knew going into it we had a good opportunity just based on past results. … but we didn’t expect to go in and win by that much,” Duff said. “And I think that’s just a testament to the kids and the amount of work that they’ve put in since June 1st.”
Lincoln’s fourth-place finisher, Jaylon Rivers, placed eighth overall. The Golden Bears final scoring runner, Aaron Davis, crossed the finish line 14th overall and just over six seconds ahead of teammate Jack Wiggins who finished 15th.
Back in the summer, the team never dreamed of being this competitive in November, but Lincoln’s program has clearly arrived, and the guys intend to make some noise at the state meet Saturday.
“We want a state championship, and that’s what everybody’s mind is set on,” Proctor said.
Just that goal alone is a huge difference in mindset from the last time the Golden Bears qualified for the state meet in 2018, when Lincoln finished 11th.
“Back then, when we went, we knew we weren’t a very competitive team, so a state championship or even placing high wasn’t really what we were thinking about,” Proctor said. “We were just happy to be at state, and it’s different this year because we know we’re a competitive team.”