Lincoln Bottle Show organizer says event will go on despite pandemic

LINCOLN -- The fifth annual Lincoln Bottle and Antique Show is set for Aug. 8 at the Lincoln Civic Center. The event will open at 9 a.m.
Sylacauga native Jake Smith, who organizes the event, said it will bring vendors and collectors together to buy, sell and trade bottles and tabletop antiques.
“We have people come from all over the country for this show,” Smith said.
He said this show and many others around the county are more like class reunions than trade shows. Smith said the show allows for the bottle collecting community to fellowship as well as bring new people into the hobby.
Smith said bottle collecting dates back to the ancient Egyptians, when bottles were first used, but the hobby gained popularity in the United States in the 1950s.
He said the hobby is widespread and varied.
Smith said some collectors may focus on certain areas, decades, brands or styles. Smith added some collectors focus on things as specific as pre-Vietnam medical bottles, while he focuses on bottles made in Talladega County.
Smith said learning history is a large part of the hobby.
“If you collect bottles, you have to know the history,” he said.
Smith said due to the varied nationwide community that attends bottle shows, many shows around the country have been canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.
“I guess I’m just stubborn,” Smith joked about his commitment to continue with the event.
He said he plans to move on with the show as long as the city says the event can continue.
Though Smith is committed to having the show, he said steps are being taken to ensure it is safe. He said the number of vendors has been dropped from 50 to 40 to create more space. He also said coffee and snacks will not be served this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
Smith said masks are also recommended and will be required if Gov. Kay Ivey extends her current mask order. He said hand sanitizer will be provided.
Smith said no matter the challenges, he has already worked things out with the city for the 2021 bottle show. He said virus or not, Lincoln has always been friendly to the show, and he sees no reason to move it.