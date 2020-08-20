Lincoln begins renovations to Moseley Park

LINCOLN -- The city of Lincoln has begun a facelift for Moseley Park, according to Park and Recreation Director Roben Duncan.
The first part of this has been the demolition of the old baseball field and the installation of a new beach volleyball court.
Duncan said a court had previously been part of the park but was taken out due to issues like cut nets. She said the idea to build new sand courts at the park came from Lincoln High School volleyball coach Patty Hansen.
“She's really been an advocate for the sport,” Duncan said, adding Hansen and the volleyball team even came to help install the new court.
Duncan said the first court is really just a test of the plans developed by Hansen and Parks and Rec.
She said the department plans to build four courts in total, with the others being more suited for official competition, featuring more sand and other improvements.
Duncan said Parks and Rec is building the courts itself to save money.
“It will save a great deal of money with us installing it,” she said. However, she added it still costs over $5,000 per court due to the complicated nature of the construction.
Duncan said volleyball courts are not the only thing being added to the park.
She said there are plans to renovate the tennis court, convert the front basketball court into pickleball courts, a new bathroom with automated lights, a foot shower and two or three new pavilions. She said the current pavilion will also be renovated to look like the new one.
“We are trying to do things as funds are available,” Duncan said.
The improvements at the park have not come without some other changes, like the demolition of the baseball field at the park.
Duncan said she knows some people are upset about the baseball fields, but she stressed that the baseball complex on Holly Hills Road is always open. She said as new projects, such as the Veterans Park on Stemley Road, are completed, new services will be added to other parts of the city as well, such as soccer fields.