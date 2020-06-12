Lincoln Barbershop owner Willie Howard celebrating quarter century in business

LINCOLN -- Local business owner Willie Howard is celebrating 25 years in business at Lincoln Barbershop.
“God has brought us a long way,” Howard said while reflecting on his years in business.
A native of Lincoln, Howard said he started cutting hair in high school, working in a shop owned by Henry Sterling in Lincoln's Historic Downtown.
Howard said he graduated from Lincoln High School in 1994 and continued to work for Sterling until a year later. Howard said when he was 19, Sterling asked him if he wanted to take over the barbershop. Howard said “yes” and started renting the space downtown.
A few years later, on March 1, 1997 Howard said he moved uptown to a location on U.S. Highway 78.
Since then, his business has grown and diversified, he said. He’s opened a carwash and a restaurant called Willie’s Wings and Things.
If that wasn't enough to do, Howard said he also serves as pastor for New Vision Fellowship Christian Church in Lincoln.
Howard said one thing all of these jobs have in common is how he tries to use them to bring people closer to God.
“My whole life is about ministry,” Howard said.
Howard said this commitment to ministry is one of the factors behind the great atmosphere of his shop. He said people feel the love of God when they visit his shop, even when it's not the topic of conversation.
Howard said he serves a diverse clientele. Far from a stereotypical barbershop, he said he has clients of all genders and backgrounds. He said his shop is often filled with discussions of sports, God or anything else under the sun.
While Howard talks a lot about the success he has experienced, he said his years have not been without challenges.
Howard said the pandemic has likely been the greatest challenge he has ever faced.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, Howard had to close his shop, which he said normally pays his bills.
“I was without any income besides the carwash and the restaurant,” Howard said.
Howard also does not receive a salary from his church and has often been one of the major financial contributors to it.
He said times were tough, but he was able to make it with his other ventures. Howard said he is prepared if a similar situation were to happen now.
Howard said that most of all, he thanks his family for putting up with long hours and sometimes being asked to pitch in, and his customers for always supporting him.
He said it means a lot to him not just in general, but especially as a person of color, to have been in business 25 years and consistently had the community supporting him.
“I am grateful,” he said.