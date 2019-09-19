Lincoln High School’s football team travels to take on Class 4A, Region 4 foe and county rival Talladega tonight at Mary Dumas Stadium.
The Golden Bears won last season’s matchup 17-7, but Talladega leads the series 11-5.
Here are four things to watch going into tonight’s matchup.
No emphasis on the rivalry
Talladega (2-1,1-0) enters the game with the same approach of focusing on cleaning up its mistakes from the week before. That approach paid off the Tigers last week as they were able to roll past Elmore County 44-20 for their second region win of the season.
“ We are going to prepare the same way we do each week,” Talladega head coach Shannon Felder said. “We are going to try to focus on what we do and what we need to be doing. That’s the same thing that we are doing this week and every week. We made a lot of mistakes last week, but we were fortunate enough to win the game.
“This week, we worked on correcting the mistakes that we made, and hopefully if we do that, we will play better than we did last week. That's always our goal -- getting better each week.”
Prepared to play in a tough environment
SInce 2006, Lincoln has a 1-1 record on the road at Talladega. The last time the Golden Bears (2-1,1-0) played at Mary Dumas Stadium, they fell to the Tigers 37-34 in 2017.
Playing on the road is a tough task but it will be extremely tough for the Golden Bears tonight as they play in front of a Talladega fan base that will be excited from their pre-game celebration of last season’s basketball team winning their first state championship in school history.
“It is a tough place to play,” Zedaker said. “They have a very talented team that's on a roll right now. They are putting up a lot of points. We have to take our ‘A’ game into a hostile environment and try to come back with a win.
“The biggest thing is that it is the next game. It is the next region game. We are approaching this region schedule as a six-round prize fight. If we want to defend our title, here is the second round. If we don't do what we need to do to contain that high-octane offense, we will be in bad shape.”
Slowing down Surles
Talladega will have the tough task of trying to slow down Lincoln’s Javion Surles. The Golden Bears signal-caller has been lighting up opposing defenses with his arm this season as he has thrown for eight touchdown passes in his last two games. Last week, Surles threw for 113 yards and three scores against Leeds. He also showed confidence in running the ball as he rushed for 112 yards.
Felder said it is going to be a tough task to stop Surles and the playmakers that Lincoln has on both sides of the ball.
“LIncoln has a good team,” Felder said. “They are strong in every aspect: offense, defense, and special teams. They are fast and quick. They have a good quarterback, he is elusive and has a good arm. We have to try to contain him.
“They present a challenge to any team that they are playing. They are going to put points on the board, they are very explosive on offense. They have good team speed and good team size. We have a tremendous challenge ahead of us, but our focus is on getting better and doing what we do better each week.”
Stopping Talladega’s X-factor
Talladega quarterback Nigel Scales has also been a nightmare for opposing defenses. Scales showed off both his arm and legs last week against Elmore County and accounted for two passing and two rushing touchdowns against the Panthers.
Going into tonight’s game, Zedaker said it is vital to slow down Scales if they are going to have success.
“He can escape at any minute if we don't contain him and keep him boxed in,” Zedaker said. “He is able to keep plays going with his feet and those really good receivers getting open on the scramble drill is the No.1 concern for us. They do an extremely good job of getting the ball on the edge on their rushing game, so we are going to try to hem that up as well.
“Defensively, they bring pressure from all over the place. We don't know where they are going to line up play-to-play. They do a lot of things to confuse blocking schemes and bringing heat from all different areas. They have a lot of athletes on the back in to cover our receivers.”