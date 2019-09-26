Lincoln High School’s football team travels to rival Munford tonight at 7.
Last season’s matchup between the teams re-energized the rivalry in two communities separated by 15 miles and Talladega Superspeedway. Lincoln was able to pull off a late 28-27 win to end a five-game losing streak to the Lions.
Munford leads the series 38-35-1.
Here are five things to watch going into tonight’s showdown:
New energy in the rivalry
Last season’s miraculous win for Lincoln not only meant a lot to the players, but it also meant a lot to the community. The Lions led 27-21 before Cam Reynolds caught a pitch on a hook and ladder for a 99-yard touchdown.
“I had grown men in their 50s and 60s coming up to me crying about how big of a win it is and how big it is for the community,” Lincoln coach Matt Zedaker said. “The seniors want to be able to say that they ended their career with two wins in a row over Munford. It is still a rivalry for our kids. We have a sign up 24/7, 365 days a year that says ‘beat Munford’ with the countdown to kickoff on it.”
Next game is the most important game
Earlier in the week, Munford quarterback Jay Tuck said he didn’t see what all the hype was about in the Lincoln-Munford rivalry.
That may be the approach some of the Munford players have since they have dominated the series this decade. The Lions have 6-3 advantage over Lincoln since 2010.
Even though the Lions have had success, Munford head coach Michael Easley wants his team to embrace and enjoy the rivalry.
“As a coach, I have always wanted my kids to love playing their rival no matter what the situation is,” Easley said. “When I was in high school, I was fortunate to be a part of a really good rivalry when we (Cleburne County) played Alexandria.
“Our mentality is that we always try to take it one game at a time. Our biggest game is always our next game. I want them to be ready to play, obviously. I also don’t want them to get too sky-high. I want them to play like they would if we were playing any other good team.”
From one rivalry game to another
Lincoln (3-1) went on the road and defeated county/region rival Talladega 31-13 last week. The Golden Bears scored 17 unanswered points in the final 13 minutes.
Now the Golden Bears will have to try repeat last week’s effort and try to pull off another road win against a rival. Lincoln hasn't won at Munford since 2011. Zedaker said Munford presents several challenges on both sides of the ball.
“Munford is multi, multi. They have 62 different formations that they can throw at you,” he said. “He is going to give you a lot of eye candy, he’s going to give you a lot of different looks to shift the defense to create running lanes.
“They have a very good offensive line. The quarterback can beat you with his arm and feet. Then they have a thunder and lightning duo in the backfield with their power back, Justin Sistrunk, and … a scatback in Corbin Smith. They can go at anytime, they break a lot of tackles. They have good receivers. We have to line up right and we have to gang tackle. We have to make sure the big play doesn’t hurt us.”
Preparing for Lincoln
Munford (2-3) cruised past Springville 45-6 last week.
Easley said last week was Munford’s best week of practice, and it showed in the game. Munford also had all of its players available for the first time this season.
Having all of its weapons available will be vital against Lincoln.
“They have super talented players with a ton of team speed and they are well-coached,” Easley said. “The quarterback is a game-changer. They have a good defense. They have a couple of defensive linemen that if you don’t get them covered up, they are going to disrupt your offense.
“We are going to be in for a dogfight. They won the region last year, I think, and have a shot of winning it again this year. They are 4A, but looking at the numbers, they have more students in the school then we do. They are 4A this time and they are a good 4A school. “
Keys to victory
Making minimal mistakes will be important for Lincoln if the Golden Bears are going to leave Munford with a victory.
“In the last two weeks, we have taken around 21 points off the board,” Zedaker said. “In big games, we can’t do that; it is going to bite us in the tail.
“We really have to make sure we clean up those mental errors that are costing us points. We have to protect the football. In any big game like this, you have to be turnover free or have one less than your opponent does.”
For Easley & Co., stopping Lincoln quarterback Javion Surles from making plays with his legs has been a point of emphasis this week.
“We have to contain the quarterback,” Easley said. “There are so many times on film where they do a good job of covering them, and he beats them with his legs. We have to avoid the big plays from him in that aspect.
“We can’t have drive killers. We can't have bad snaps, fumbles and penalties. We have to keep the chains moving on offense. I think the biggest thing for us is stringing together drives and getting first downs. We did a good job of that last week when we converted on a fourth down earlier in the game. We are going to have to keep the chains moving.”