Lincoln aims to flip script on Munford in annual rivalry showdown

Friday’s home game against Munford has been a long time coming for Lincoln’s football team. It was almost exactly one year ago that the Lions claimed a 22-14 overtime victory in the last meeting.
Initially, it appeared like Lincoln quarterback Jack Poarch might have scored in the overtime period on second-and-goal, but the officials ruled that the ball came loose just before he completed the play.
“It was a bitter loss that these kids have remembered,” Lincoln coach Matt Zedaker said. “This senior bunch has remembered, feels like we gave one away, so that is added fuel this week.”
That motivation has translated into a lot of extra film review on the part of the players this week. That is just one of many ways the Golden Bears (2-3 with one loss by forfeit) have let their coach know this rivalry with Munford (2-3) is still important to them.
The series has been pretty one-sided lately. Munford has won four of the last six meetings by at least 14 points. The two exceptions include last season’s thriller and the 2018 meeting, which saw Lincoln claim a 1-point victory.
Zedaker describes the 2021 campaign as a “whirlwind.”
It started with an 8-point victory over a Southside Gasden team that dismantled Oxford two weeks ago. Then things went off the rails quickly.
“Covid destroys us,” Zedaker said. “Second week (we) don’t get to play Sylacauga. Played lights out against Leeds, get beat at the last play of the game. I think we kind of relaxed.”
Leeds is a team that seems built for a deep run in November, but then Lincoln dropped a 44-10 loss on the road to Center Point the next week. So it’s fair to wonder then, is this really the week the real Lincoln will stand up?
“I think we got back on track last week. … Defensively played lights out,” Zedaker said of his team’s 14-0 victory over St. Clair County. “Had a shut out. We needed to have a good game, good performance after Centerpoint. It was a tough week that week, had a tough week of practices.”
Lincoln is giving up only 23 points on average. Throw out the Center Point game, and the Golden Bears allow only 8.33 points per game. That side of the ball will surely be tested this week when the Lions visit.
“I think everything is based around their big left tackle (Kyler Gibson) that is going to Troy, No. 71, and then they got speed all over the place,” Zedaker said. “They got the 4-star kid Sylvester (Smith), No. 11. They move him all over the place. They put him in the slot. They will put him at running back. They move him all over the field. You got four stars, you got them for a reason.”
In addition to Smith, Zedaker said his defense would need to look out for the speed of Munford pass-catchers Jaquan Anderson and Jacoby Young.
Munford’s offense has struggled lately as COVID-19 cases, and injuries sidelined numerous starters. The Lions have averaged 14 points in their last three outings, but that might still be enough against Lincoln.
The Golden Bear’s offense has yet to top 14 points once this season. Perhaps starting free safety Camare Hampton, a sophomore, can emerge as a threat on that side of the ball just as he has done on defense.
“He’s made some tremendous catches, some deep-ball catches,” Zedaker said. “He had a really nice jump ball in the end zone last week. … Man the sky is the limit for this kid. He plays above his age limit.”