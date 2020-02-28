Lights, camera, action: Drew Middle students put wrap on Digital Learning Day with film festival

LINCOLN -- Charles R. Drew Middle students got a taste of Hollywood via the school’s first-ever film festival Thursday afternoon.
Principal Tim Young said the event was in honor of Digital Learning Day.
As part of the festival, students from each grade showed their films to other students in their grade. The students then voted on which of these finalists had the best film, and one film was chosen from each grade.
The winners were: for sixth grade, “Drew Detectives,”produced by LeKendrick Millender and staring Kayley White, Charleston Manley, Allen Thrower, Madison Martin and Emily Vincent; for seventh grade, “Justice is Served,”produced by Seth Walker and Madison Shannon, and starring Eithen Anaya, Griffin Wilson and Tyler Shatswell; and for eighth grade, “The Note,” produced by J'nayshia Zackery and starring Levi Driver, Maliah Duncan, Jailyn Pruitt and Brilee Woods.
Young said he felt the festival was a good opportunity for the students.
“I appreciated the opportunity our students had to explore the arts,” he said. “It was a real treat.”
DMS’s Dynamic Learning Project coach, Monique Chatman, said in a press release about the event that leading up the the festival, students had to go through four weeks of training to learn the skills needed to create their short films.
During these lessons, students analyzed videos, worked on writing skills and learned to record and edit audio and video. Chatman said students worked in small groups and could choose to produce, direct or act in their films. While working on their films, students selected a genre, made decisions about setting and conflict, and wrote their films themselves
Chatman said students then created short films they submitted to their teachers. The teachers then narrowed the entries down to the finalists, which all had their gradewide screening Thursday.
The library was decorated in the style of the Academy Awards, and all of the finalists were screened in the style of a film festival, with each group sitting in a special section near the screen.
Chatman said she felt the event was important because it may inspire students to pursue careers in film.
“It is my hope that students will consider a career in producing, directing, writing and creating,” she said. “The more students are exposed to other careers that are beyond their community, the more they will broaden their pool of possibilities when it comes to choosing an occupation.”
This is not the first special event the school has put on for Digital Learning Day.
The day is designed to allow teachers to show how technology can change learning for students. In previous years, Chatman said, DMS has provided students with the opportunity to create and produce T-shirts, fly drones and even design house plans.