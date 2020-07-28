LifeSaver helicopter lives up to name by quickly, skillfully transporting critical patients

A construction worker whose heart was impaled when a nail gun misfired, a teenager who rolled an ATV and a car accident victim who suffered a near-fatal amount of blood loss are just three of thousands of patients who have been transported from Talladega, St. Clair, and other nearby counties to critical care hospitals by LifeSaver, a modified Bell 407 helicopter.
LifeSaver is based in Sylacauga and is a subsidiary of Air Methods, the premier provider of air medical transport in the nation headquartered in Denver.
LifeSaver will celebrate 40 years of emergency medical flight in January.
Jackie Evans is a registered nurse, emergency medical technician-paramedic and area manager for the central Alabama base, which primarily serves the south and southeast region.
She said LifeSaver is dispatched when critically injured or ill patients need intubation, ventilation and other life-saving procedures en route to hospitals.
"Of course, timing is just as crucial. With some types of trauma, and with strokes and heart attack patients, there is something called 'the golden hour' after which tissue becomes destroyed. Flying is faster than ground transport,” she said.
And helicopters are extremely maneuverable, according to Shaun McGallagher, senior A&P mechanic at Phi Petroleum Helicopters Inc.
"Helicopters can land anywhere. They can go anywhere,” he said. “They have a vertical takeoff of 400 or 500 feet, then once they do that, they transition into forward flight and fly anywhere from 140 to 180 knots, depending on payload weight, gas, everything like that.
“They get a patient immediately to a hospital, land on top of the building, directly to doctors faster than any ambulance can.
"A vehicle has to make left-hand turns, right-hand turns, take this route, take that route, catch a red light, and maneuver through traffic.
Evans said LifeSaver is capable of transporting heavy patients, but girth not weight determines who can fly.
“It’s not necessarily the weight of the patient that matters, it's more about abdominal girth,” she said. “Once they're strapped on that stretcher and we slide the patient in there, their feet actually go up toward where the pilot sits in the front of the aircraft and their head and chest are toward the rear of the aircraft."
This allows flight medics and nurses, who are seated in back, to intubate and perform chest compressions and other procedures en route.
"Our emergency medical workers can perform rapid sequence intubation,” Evans said. “So, if we pick up a patient that's having breathing problems, we have the necessary medications and tools and skills to intubate them.
“Intubation involves placing a needle in their airway for access so we can ventilate them.
“Sometimes, the patient may have a crushed trachea or collapsed lung that prevents us from ventilating them adequately. We can insert a needle into the chest, and that will decrease pressure and allow us to inflate their lungs with air.”
LifeSaver nurses, medics and pilots are currently being called to transfer COVID-19 patients, and they are trained to adhere to new protocols for protection from the virus and sterilization of any possible contaminated equipment.
“Our paramedics and nurses are critical care paramedics and nurses,” Evans said. “They all come with a lot of education and experience, so we're relying on their expertise to move some of these really, really sick patients to hospitals, sometimes out of our region, as those hospitals in our area are filling to capacity,” she said.
Flight nurse Jared Pierce, flight medic Shane Phillips and pilot Marc Gann say LifeSaver is often a factor in their patient's survival.
"We are one of the few air ambulances in this area with a permit to carry blood on board," Evans said
Pierce said saving lives is rewarding work.
"Sometimes we wait hours for a call, and sometimes they come back to back, but air transport is definitely a factor in their survival,” he said.