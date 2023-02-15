Library offers internet link for those lacking it

Years ago, when Vickie Harkins’ son was overseas, she did not have internet access in her home. This experience taught Harkins, who now serves as director of Talladega Armstrong-Osborne Public Library, just how vital access to the internet can be.
To that end, the City of Talladega recently secured 11 portable hotspots, which are available to be checked out from the library for up to two weeks at a time by anyone with a Talladega library card.
“Investing in portable hotspots was a great way for the city to bridge the digital divide by assisting students, job seekers and others who may lack internet access,” said Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill Sr.
Harkins agreed, and recalled her personal experience.
“When my son was deployed to Iraq, I had to go to the library every day to email messages to him and check my email for messages from him. Even today, many people do not have access to the internet. Many residents come to the library to use our computers. The hotspots will allow them to work and conduct research at home,” she said.
In addition to now having hotspots for library patrons to check out, the library offers plenty of other activities throughout the year.
Upcoming events include a brown bag luncheon and presentation by award-winning author Cabot Braden at noon on February 17; a Book Tasting from 10 a.m. -11 a.m. on February 25; and a Black History Month program with Allen McQueen, who will discuss “The Role of Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the Civil Rights Movement” at noon on February 27.
The library also offers Story Time on Thursdays, 10 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
In addition, art classes with instructor Connie Miller are scheduled to begin soon. Current library displays include a Black History Month table, a Valentine’s activity and a “digital” art project.