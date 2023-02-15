 Skip to main content
Library offers internet link for those lacking it

Vickie Harkins

Vickie Harkins, director of Talladega Armstrong-Osborne Public Library, lends a hotspot to a library patron. 

Years ago, when Vickie Harkins’ son was overseas, she did not have internet access in her home.  This experience taught Harkins, who now serves as director of Talladega Armstrong-Osborne Public Library, just how vital access to the internet can be. 

To that end, the City of Talladega recently secured 11 portable hotspots, which are available to be checked out from the library for up to two weeks at a time by anyone with a Talladega library card.