Any list of the most influential media outlets in the United States would have to include The New York Times. Some might argue, with good reason, that it should be No. 1 on that list.
Founded in 1851, the journalistic powerhouse has won more than 120 Pulitzer Prizes and is one of the most-read papers in the U.S. and around the world.
That the people who run the paper nicknamed “The Gray Lady” lean left politically is no secret. The Times last endorsed a Republican for president in 1956, when it publicly backed World War II hero Dwight Eisenhower in his bid for re-election.
1956. Think about that for a minute. That means The Times endorsed, among others, President Jimmy Carter for a second term in 1980 despite the ongoing Iranian Hostage Crisis, the Soviets marching into Afghanistan and an economy in the ditch, and Carter’s vice president, Walter Mondale, in 1984. Mondale only ended up losing 49 of 50 states.
When it comes to liberal bonafides, nobody can question The Times editorial page.
The problem, many on the right would argue, is that over the years, those political leanings have crept more and more into the paper’s hard news coverage. Recent events have done nothing to dispel that notion.
The saga in question began the weekend of the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. For a front-page story on President Trump’s reaction to the shootings, the Times ran the headline “Trump urges unity vs. racism.”
A look at the video of Trump’s remarks shows the headline was completely appropriate. Nevertheless, it upset liberals in the NYT newsroom and a liberal mob on Twitter. Both groups were incensed that the headline wasn’t anti-Trump enough and that the president in his remarks hadn’t called for law-abiding Americans to give up their guns.
Disappointingly, The Times gave in to the pressure and for its next edition changed the headline to “Assailing hate but not guns.” In doing so, The Gray Lady showed she caters to the political left.
Staff outrage over the original headline and other issues led to an employee town hall last week, a transcript of which was leaked to the online news site Slate.
The transcript leaves little doubt The Times has approached its coverage of the Trump administration not with just a healthy skepticism of the president — a perfectly fine attitude for any paper to take in its coverage of government and public officials — but with an anti-Trump bias.
During the employee meeting, Executive Editor Dean Baquet said The Times, following the 2016 election, “built our newsroom” to cover the now-debunked Trump-Russia collusion narrative. Apparently Baquet and others at The Times had dreams of Watergate II dancing in their heads.
Sorry, but building a newsroom to chase the Trump-Russia conspiracy theory sounds not like healthy skepticism but a coordinated effort by The Times to bring down a president. That the whole thing turned out to be a wild goose chase apparently wasn’t the least bit embarrassing for Baquet, who also bragged about what a good job the paper had done covering the story.
The most heavily talked about subject during the town hall, however, was race, with many staffers asking Baquet about when is it appropriate to use the term “racist.” One staffer told Baquet, “I just feel like racism is in everything. It should be considered in our science reporting, in our culture reporting, in our national reporting.”
“I just feel like racism is in everything.” Is it just me, or does that sound like the current rallying cry of the Democratic Party.
What’s worse, judging by the transcript, Trump supporters should brace for more attacks on the president and themselves, courtesy of The Times newsroom, in the runup to next year’s election.
With the Trump-Russia falsehoond put to bed, Baquet told his staff the paper will now turn its attention to Trump’s character and trying to better understand “the segment of America that probably does not read us,” like people “who think immigration may cost them jobs and who oppose abortion on religious grounds.” Translation: The Times is going to spend the next 15 months trying its best to expose Trump, and those in flyover country who support him, for the racists they are.
And that’s too bad. The New York Times remains a great paper, an important paper, but by allowing its liberal bias to color its coverage of hard news, it’s doing a disservice to everyone who reads it.
Lew Gilliland is assistant editor of The Daily Home. Reach him at lgilliland@dailyhome.com.